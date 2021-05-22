Travel & Tourism

Amachree tasks FTAN’s leadership on boosting tourism, federation

The Father of Tourism in Nigeria, Chief Mike Amachree, has tasked the leadership of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), on the urgency of boosting tourism development and promotion in the country and that of the federation in order for it to make meaningful impact on Nigerian tourism. Amachree gave this charge when he played host to a delegation of the leadership of the federation led by its Acting President, Nkereuwen Onung, which visited him in his Port Harcourt – base to felicitate with him and intimate him with recent developments in the federation.

The Father of Tourism in Nigeria, who is the founder of Brooklyn Hotels, expressed delight over the visit, adding that the gesture of the acting president in leading some of the leaders and notable tourism practitioners to visit him was a great honour to him. While appreciating the various contributions of each member of the delegation to the development of Nigerian tourism, he charged them to continue to do their best to ensure the commitment that they and others like him have made over the years is not in vain.

He tasked particularly Onung to galvanise every available resources and personnel within and outside the federation to boost Nigerian tourism and also to ensure that FTAN lives to its billing and meet the aspirations of its members. Amachree, who was the founder of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), a former board member of FTAN and leader of CEPTAC, among others, said the death of the former President of FTAN, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, was a sad one, however, he implored them not to be demoralised by it but rather should be encouraged and inspired by it.

He charged them that the only way that they can seek to honour his memory is to ensure the sustenance and strengthening of Nigerian tourism and the federation. Amachree also appreciated the delegation for recognising his contributions to tourism even as he recalled that the late FTAN president presented him with the plaque of honour as the Father of Tourism in Nigeria. “He was a good man,” Amachree said. Accompanied by some of his officials, Amachree led the delegation on tour of some of his establishments in Port Harcourt, which include his hotel, museum, and zoo. Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Onung expressed appreciation to Amachree for receiving the team and treating them to a warm hospitality. He told him that the delegation was in Port Harcourt to visit with him and keep him abreast of recent developments in the federation. He formally informed him of the death of the former president of FTAN, Rabo, who passed on last month and the memorial event being planned in his honour by the federation on May 28 in Abuja. Members of FTAN’s delegation include: Gani Tarzan Balogun, who is the president of ATBOWATAN, John Likita Best of ATPN, Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba African Travel Market and Steve Isokariri, former Chairman of NANTA’s board of trustees.

