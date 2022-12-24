Amachree tasks operators on attracting inbound tourists

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, who was a former president of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), has tasked private sector tourism operators to adopt proactive and aggressive marketing mechanism as well as fall on their experiences garnered over the years in attracting inbound tourists to Nigeria as a leading tourist destination in Africa.

He said this was the only way the country’s tourism could attract foreign tourists and grow as a destination, noting that in the past, himself and few other leading tour operators were regular attendants at tourism programmes and exhibitions in different parts of the world, with flyers and brochures marketing Nigeria.

He said; “People like Jemi Alade of Jemi Alade Tours, Wanle Akinboboye of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, myself and others used to go to different tourism events to market the country. “With the advent of the internet, marketing the country as a destination could be done physically and through the net as well. I urged the practitioners to use these avenues to aggressively market the country to foreigners. ‘‘I also urge them to partner with locals to develop more tourist sites and products that will grow the industry.”

He said there are so many attractions scattered across the country that are yet to be fully develop as tour sites that local and inbound tourists can visit. The tourism expert who was part of the development of so many tourist sites in the country, charged local government council chairmen and wealthy Nigerians to invest in the development of tourist sites in the country. According to him; “In the past, as ATPN President, with my team, I moved around the country, visiting known and unknown tourist sites to publicise and draw attention to these sites.

“I remember visiting Bauchi, at the mausoleum of former Nigerian Prime Minister, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, I saw that it was a tourist site that should be developed and publicised for people to visit. Following this discovery I then drew the attention of the state authorities to. ‘‘With the support of the state tourism board, I quickly corrected this by making the site more accessible to tourists.

I also allotted shops to souvenirs and artefact sellers. Today, it is one of the foremost tourist sites to visit in Bauchi State. There are so many places like that all over the country that needs to be discovered and packaged as tourist sites. Amachree urged the practitioners, especially tour operators, not to wait on the government but should do things on their own when the desired help from the government is not forthcoming: “It is our industry and we must do everything to keep it alive. We don’t have to wait for the government until they develop the industry for us,” he said. He commended the operators for their resilience and ability to forge ahead post-COVID-19, stating that; “I want to use this also as an end of the year message to my colleagues in the industry. I know the year has been very challenging especially in the light of the huge loss suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘‘I commend them for bouncing back despite not getting the desired help from the government. They should continue the good work and I am sure soon Nigeria will become the desired destination we want it to become.”

