Travel & Tourism

Amachree tasks rich, corporate Nigeria to invest in rural tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the recently celebrated World Tourism Day 2020, with the theme: Tourism and rural development, wealthy Nigerians and corporate Nigeria have been charged to invest in the development of rural tourism so as to urban migration and ensure economic prosperity of those living in the rural communities.

This call was made by the Father of Nigeria Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, who is also the chairman of Port Harcourt Tourist Beach and Brooklyn Hotels, in his goodwill message to Nigerians. According to him, this will serve as an incentive to make Nigerians visit and explore these rural areas. He said it will also help grow the local economy in rural areas.

He congratulated all state governors and tourism practitioners in the country on the celebration of WTD while also drawing attention to the contributions of the tourism sector in the economic development of the country. Amachree, who is the national president of the Centre for the Promotion of Peace, Tourism, Arts, and Culture (CEPTAC), lauded the efforts of five state governments: Rivers, Lagos, Kano, Plateau, and Cross River states that had in the early 1990s brought Nigerian tourism to the limelight.

He advised state governors to disinvest from any tourism business, saying tourism is private sector driven but can only thrive through the creation of the right policies and enabling environment by the government. He further called on the government to create the much needed infrastructure and financial support to the private sector to operate.

The CEPTAC president disclosed that his association is planning to tour the country to discuss with prominent traditional rulers whose stools were recognised before Nigerian independence on how to use a section of their palaces as tourist sites by displaying artworks, relics, monuments and artifacts of their communities for visiting tourists to view and appreciate as was done in the 1990s when the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) visited the palaces of King Jaja of Opobo, the Oba of Ikeja, the Emir of Kano, Gbong Gwom Jos, Obong of Calabar and the Ataoja of Osogbo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

National Council for Arts and Culture unfolds virtual cultural tour of Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Since the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, a situation which has occasioned ‘the new normal’ following cessation of businesses and other norms, we have witnessed a number of innovative models created in different sectors to keep a semblance of activities going. In Nigerian tourism and culture sectors, the National Council for Arts and […]
Travel & Tourism

Post COVID-19: Time for Africans to explore Africa market, Havercroft

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Minor Hotels Regional Director for Africa, Mark Havercroft, offers insight into some of the things that need to be done to entice domestic travellers. It was two years ago that a PwC report identified the importance of local markets for the African travel sector, and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic make these more relevant […]
Travel & Tourism

Gov Ayade waves Tourism Development Levy for operators

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of measures to boost the rebound of tourism in Cross River State, following the impact of COVID -19, the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, granted a waiver up to year end, eliminating payment of Tourism Development Levy (TDL) by operators of tourism business. The decision to aside the levy which is deployed towards […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: