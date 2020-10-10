Amachree tasks rich, corporate Nigeria to invest in rural tourism

Following the recently celebrated World Tourism Day 2020, with the theme: Tourism and rural development, wealthy Nigerians and corporate Nigeria have been charged to invest in the development of rural tourism so as to urban migration and ensure economic prosperity of those living in the rural communities.

This call was made by the Father of Nigeria Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, who is also the chairman of Port Harcourt Tourist Beach and Brooklyn Hotels, in his goodwill message to Nigerians. According to him, this will serve as an incentive to make Nigerians visit and explore these rural areas. He said it will also help grow the local economy in rural areas.

He congratulated all state governors and tourism practitioners in the country on the celebration of WTD while also drawing attention to the contributions of the tourism sector in the economic development of the country. Amachree, who is the national president of the Centre for the Promotion of Peace, Tourism, Arts, and Culture (CEPTAC), lauded the efforts of five state governments: Rivers, Lagos, Kano, Plateau, and Cross River states that had in the early 1990s brought Nigerian tourism to the limelight.

He advised state governors to disinvest from any tourism business, saying tourism is private sector driven but can only thrive through the creation of the right policies and enabling environment by the government. He further called on the government to create the much needed infrastructure and financial support to the private sector to operate.

The CEPTAC president disclosed that his association is planning to tour the country to discuss with prominent traditional rulers whose stools were recognised before Nigerian independence on how to use a section of their palaces as tourist sites by displaying artworks, relics, monuments and artifacts of their communities for visiting tourists to view and appreciate as was done in the 1990s when the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) visited the palaces of King Jaja of Opobo, the Oba of Ikeja, the Emir of Kano, Gbong Gwom Jos, Obong of Calabar and the Ataoja of Osogbo.

