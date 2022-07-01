AMACOG ’92 gives back to MAPOLY

…as c’ttee chair harps on old students’ support

The Chairman, Planning Committee of the 30th Graduation Anniversary of the 1992 set of the Associatition of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Dr. Femi Adefila, has emphasised the need for old students to play active roles in developing their alma mater. Adefila, in a statement on Wednesday, said alumni associations could become the pillars on which the development of the nation’s schools would stand.

He said: “The economic situation across the globe isn’t favourable at the moment. Nigeria’s situation is particularly precarious. “This has led to the schools, especially government schools, being sidelined in the allocation of very scarce resources,” said Adefila, who is the Founder, RAVE FM, Osogbo, Osun State. “This has placed a responsibility on old students to embark on a rescue mission to the schools by pulling resources together to support the schools in the areas of modern infrastructure and facilitating volunteers to help the students in bridging the gap in the impartation of critical knowledge.”

