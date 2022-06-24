Education

AMACOG 92 marks 30th graduation anniversary, renovates MAPOLY TV studio

The Association of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (AMACOG), Abeokuta, has concluded plans to mark its 30th graduation anniversary on Friday, July 1, in the school.

AMACOG 92, an association of 1992 graduates of the then Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, said the visit would allow the old students to support the Department of Mass Communication of their alma mater in key areas.

A statement by the Chairman, AMACOG 92, Mr. Adekunle Adeshina, on Thursday, stated that the members planned to unveil a television studio which the old students had renovated and in which modern equipment had been installed.

The presentation of the renovated studio is expected to draw the Acting Rector, MAPOLY, Adeoye Odedeji; the Head of Department, Mass Communication Department, Mr. Lekan Togunwa; and the Olota of Ota, Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege, who is also a member of the association.

Adeshina said: “We can’t allow 30 years of our graduation from the school to pass away unnoticed and uncelebrated. Many of our members have grown in their fields; but don’t forget that they started their tertiary education in this place.

“In this unique set, we have editors of national newspapers, publishers, general managers of radio and television stations, proprietor of broadcast stations, directors in both state and federal ministries, a first class traditional ruler and many outstanding professionals.”

The AMACOG chairman added that the association recognised that such celebration could not be deemed notable without the set giving back to the school through the department.

 

