News

AMACOG 92 marks 30th graduation anniversary, renovates studio

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Association of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has concluded plans to mark its 30th graduation anniversary on July 1, in the school. AMACOG 92, an association of 1992 graduates of the then Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, said the visit would allow the old students to support the Department of Mass Communication of their alma mater in key areas. A statement by the Chairman, AMACOG 92, Mr. Adekunle Adeshina, yesterday, stated that the members planned to unveil a television studio which the old students had renovated and in which modern equipment had been installed. The presentation of the presentation of the renovated studio is expected to draw the Acting Rector, MAPOLY, Adeoye Odedeji; the Head of Department, Mass Communication Department, Mr. Lekan Togunwa; and the Olota of Ota, Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege, who is also a member of the association.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

North Central zone demands fairness in allocation, resources

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…says all presidential candidates must disclose what they offer the zone Barely three days after the Southern governors met in Lagos to make their demands, the North Central geo-political zone has demanded for fairness in the allocation of resources, saying they have been shortchanged since the return of democracy in 1999. The zone claimed that […]
News

2023: Work harder to take over Delta, Omo-Agege tells APC

Posted on Author OLA JAMES

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, has declared Delta State as ripe for harvest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election. Omo-Agege made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the founding leader of the APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, at his countryhome in Ughelli […]
News

Delta advancing in education, says Okowa

Posted on Author Ola James

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday vowed to embark on massive improvement of the state, especially in the area of education development, insisting that his administration would not derail in making Delta one of the foremost states in the country. Okowa, who made the pledge during the inauguration of Army Day Secondary School in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica