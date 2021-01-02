News

AMACOG gets new Exco

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Association of Mass Communication Graduates (1992 set) of the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed its commitment to giving back to its alma mater and the society at large. Speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the association in Lagos, the newly elected chairman of the association, Mr. Adekunle Adeshina, said the new administration was determined to take welfare and wellbeing of members more seriously. Other members of the new executives are: Olusiji Oyesile- General Secretary; Dolapo Onakoya- Vice Chairman, (Nigeria); Idowu Ogungbesan- Vice Chairman (America); Tony Obaseki- Vice Chairman (Europe), and Tope Obikoya as Treasurer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Election riggers staging a coup – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that those who perpetuate rigging during elections are staging a coup. Tambuwal, in a statement to mark this year’s International Day for Democracy, said the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states will be a test case for Nigeria’s preparedness for a rulebased and consent-enabled governance. The […]
News

AIG begins 2021/22 scholarship selection process

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…commends Access Bank, NCDC for support A group, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), yesterday announced that its 2021/22 AIG scholarship selection process has commenced with aptitude tests conducted in Nigeria and Ghana. A statement issued by the organisers, said the selection process for next year’s scholarships had kicked off with six recipients of the 2020/21 […]
News

Coronavirus pandemic hindrance to political ambitions –Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

. National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reacted to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him in his statement:   Becoming the party we were intended to be, the Coronavirus pandemic should be of concern to any political […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica