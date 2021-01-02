AMACOG gets new Exco

Association of Mass Communication Graduates (1992 set) of the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed its commitment to giving back to its alma mater and the society at large. Speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the association in Lagos, the newly elected chairman of the association, Mr. Adekunle Adeshina, said the new administration was determined to take welfare and wellbeing of members more seriously. Other members of the new executives are: Olusiji Oyesile- General Secretary; Dolapo Onakoya- Vice Chairman, (Nigeria); Idowu Ogungbesan- Vice Chairman (America); Tony Obaseki- Vice Chairman (Europe), and Tope Obikoya as Treasurer.
