News

Amaechi, a detribalised Nigerian –Ararume

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, has described the immediate past Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who is one of the leading presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Pro gressives Congress (APC), as a courageous politician and detribalised Nigerian, who deserves to be given the opportunity to govern the country.

Ararume, who is one of his supporters, stated this while paying glowing tribute to the former governor on his 57th birthday. “I have known Amaechi since the early 1990s when he was with Odilli, before Ada George became governor. For the long period that I have known him, he always fights for what he believes in. And he has always been a resultoriented person. My family and I wish him well. ‘‘I’m happy that I knew him at the time that I knew him. I’m happy that we kept the relationship. I describe him as my younger brother. I don’t see Amaechi as a friend at all.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NIMASA board promotes 9 to directors, 45 to deputy directors

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

No fewer than nine deputy directors and 45 assistant directors have been elevated to substantive directors on Grade Level 17 and deputy directors on Grade Level 16, respectively by the governing board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Also, 71 Grade Level 14 officers, who were promoted to assistant directors, were among […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria burning, falling apart, Ekweremadu warns

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…says the situation still redeemable Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has, again, raised the alarm over the worsening state of the nation characterised by wanton destruction of lives and property. Ekweremadu warned that the nation was fast falling apart and burning to death, expressing optimism that the state of the nation, […]
News

Edo gov’s wife tasks women on nation building

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has tasked women to assume their rightful position and contribute to the socio-economic and political development of the country. Mrs. Obaseki made the call yesterday in Benin, the state capital, during the female session of the ongoing 57th Annual Congress of the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica