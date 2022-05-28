Amaechi, a detribalised Nigerian –Ararume

Former Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, has described the immediate past Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who is one of the leading presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Pro gressives Congress (APC), as a courageous politician and detribalised Nigerian, who deserves to be given the opportunity to govern the country.

Ararume, who is one of his supporters, stated this while paying glowing tribute to the former governor on his 57th birthday. “I have known Amaechi since the early 1990s when he was with Odilli, before Ada George became governor. For the long period that I have known him, he always fights for what he believes in. And he has always been a resultoriented person. My family and I wish him well. ‘‘I’m happy that I knew him at the time that I knew him. I’m happy that we kept the relationship. I describe him as my younger brother. I don’t see Amaechi as a friend at all.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...