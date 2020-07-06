Amaechi, Abe battle for soul of Rivers APC

Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT The battle for the control of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) continued yesterday as the camps of the Transportation Minister, Chibuikem Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe laid fresh claim to the party’s leadership.

While the camp of Amaechi claims that Hon. Sekonte Davies is the party chairman, Abe’s camp stressed that Hon. Igo Aguma, who emerged through the court remains the party chairman, despite his purported suspension by Amaechi’s camp.

Abe described the alleged suspension of Aguma, by a section of the statutory members of the party’s State Executive Committee (SEC), as inconsequential and a clear breach of a valid court judgement.

He said even if the judgement of the High Court that empowered Aguma to act as the APC Caretaker Chairman in the state was set aside, the action of the SEC members defied a subsisting court judgement, considering the time they took the action.

Abe, in a statement posted on his Facebook account said, Senator Andrew Uchendu, who presided over the meeting where Aguma was allegedly suspended, should have collected the signatures of SEC members and served a notice on Hon. Aguma, the chairman, with a demand to summon a meeting.

The Senator said: “There are constitutional provisions in our party constitution to summon an extraordinary meeting of the state executive committee of our party the APC.

“Hon. Igo Aguma called a meeting of the SEC by virtue of an order of court which was published.

Every member was invited. I attended that meeting, a quorum was formed and decisions were reached. “So SEC met and took certain decisions including asking the acting Chairman to draw a blueprint on the way forward and present to SEC at a later date.

