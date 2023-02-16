Amaechi absent at APC presidential campaign in Rivers

Rivers State All Pro g re s s ive s Congress (APC) leader and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was absent from the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday. However, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima were taken around by the party’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole after they arrived at the venue around 4 pm. Also present at the stadium were the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu as well as former governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo) alongside Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi. Before the rally, the rivalry between the two factions of the APC in Rivers – the one led by Amaechi and the one being run by Tony Okocha, a former Chief of Staff to Amaechi – had clashed over the visit. It took the intervention of Tein Jackrich before the two factions agreed to work together at the rally.
