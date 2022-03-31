Amaechi commends military’s medical, rescue assistance

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, has commended the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, for its medical assistance to the victims of terrorists attack on the Abuja- Kaduna train. Amaechi made the commendation yesterday, when he visited the victims of the attack at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

He noted that Army had not charged the Federal Government for the medical services rendered so far, saying that they had given different treatments to victims with different degrees of injury. He disclosed further that the Ministry would liaise with the hospital to see how much money it could contribute to the victim’s medical bills, pointing out that the Army had promised to bring in a specialist to attend to a female victim who had gun wounds in her heart. He said: “We are greatful to the Army. The CMD and I havebeentalking. TheArmy hasn’tchargedadimeonany patient; not one naira. And they have given the maximum medical care you can give to any patient.

