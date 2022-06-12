Amaechi commiserates with Rivers APC members involved in accident

rotimi amaechi ameachi
The Amaechi Presidential Media Campaign Committee has condoled with the families of the victims involved in the accident that led to the loss of two members of thr Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The motor crash was said to have occurred when the party members were returning to Port Harcourt after participating in the Presidential Primaries of APC held in Abuja.

A statement issued by the media campaign committee chairman, Mr. Kingsley Wenenda Wali, said: “The report of an accident involving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State returning from our Party’s Convention was received with shock by our leader Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the party leadership and the campaign organization on the 9th of June, 2022.

“As it is with Amaechi’s custom to show empathy to all and sundry, the leader responded immediately and prayed fervently for their recuperation.The severity of the accident however led to unfortunate loss of lives.

“The APC family, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Amaechi, expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved and assures them of his support and that of the Party.

“Be assured that no effort is being spared to ensure that no victim of this unfortunate incident is abandoned, as the medical needs of the survivors are being addressed personally by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”

 

