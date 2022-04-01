Amaechi denies asking Nigerians to contribute for treatment of train attack victims

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday denied asking Nigerians to contribute to the treatment of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack on Monday. Amaechi made the denial in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eric Ojiekwe. statement reads: “The Ministry of Transportation’s attention has been drawn to the story carried by the print media and other online platforms quoting the minister as asking Nigerian people to liaise with the hospital management.

“And see how much they can contribute to the treatment of the patients is false and a terrible misrepresentation. “On the contrary, what the minister said and we have it on record is: ‘I have said to the Nigerian Railway Corporation to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute for the treatment of the patients’.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...