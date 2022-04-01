rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi denies asking Nigerians to contribute for treatment of train attack victims

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday denied asking Nigerians to contribute to the treatment of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terror attack on Monday. Amaechi made the denial in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eric Ojiekwe. statement reads: “The Ministry of Transportation’s attention has been drawn to the story carried by the print media and other online platforms quoting the minister as asking Nigerian people to liaise with the hospital management.

“And see how much they can contribute to the treatment of the patients is false and a terrible misrepresentation. “On the contrary, what the minister said and we have it on record is: ‘I have said to the Nigerian Railway Corporation to liaise with the hospital management and see how much they can contribute for the treatment of the patients’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N156.4m fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-NIMASA DG, Baba Jauro, 2 others

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A former acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Haruna Baba Jauro, was Monday re-arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N156.4 million fraud. Baba Jauro was re-arraigned alongside Dr. Dauda Bistrus Bawa, the personal […]
News

Transfer Window: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers set for clients

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the pronouncement by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) towards unveiling the long awaited transfer window for workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the management of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has reaffirmed its commitment to welcome more clients into its fold.   The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), currently the largest in Nigeria with assets […]
News

Bayelsa: Residents protest nullification of Diri’s victory

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Several hundreds of people of Bayelsa State, including students, market women and the group of Non-Indigenes in Bayelsa State yesterday trooped into streets to protest the ruling of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the November 16, 2019governorship election of the state, which produced Governor Douye Diri. A tribunal in Abuja had ordered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica