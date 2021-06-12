rotimi amaechi ameachi
Amaechi: Disappointed in present Nigeria

As Nigeria celebrates this year’s Democracy Day, first Republic Minister for Aviation, Chief Mbazurike Amaechi, yesterday expressed his disappointment over the state of affairs the nation. Amaechi told Saturday Telegraph that the dreams of his fellow nationalists in the struggle for the Independence of the country has not been actualised, adding that the level of insensitivity among past and present Nigerian leaders is indeed regrettable.

‘‘When we fought for the Independence of Nigeria we were looking at a country where the citizens would be given a sense of belonging devoid of disunity and nepotism but today every sections of the country is agitating because they have lost faith in the Nigerian nation. ‘‘The level of Killings in our country doesn’t speak well of the country that we fought for and successive leaderships in the country has not helped matters.

‘‘Now the problems of Insecurity have become the bane of our country and one wonders if this is the democracy that we craved for.’’ To turn around things, he advised that: ‘‘The current leadership must have to be alive to its responsibilities and arrest incidents of insecurity in Nigeria and we have not even learnt our lessons from the June 12 issue and we expect that elections in the country should be free fair and credible but the reverse is the case.’’

