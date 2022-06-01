rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi is the strong consensus candidate APC needs-Southern youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…. say ex-minister ‘ll unite party, fix Nigeria

Youths under the aegis of the Southern Youth Forum (SYF), has again reiterated the support of young people in the zone for the presidential ambition of former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, saying he is the perfect fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This is as the foremost group said the former Rivers State governor possesses the charisma and appeal to unite all aspirants and build a cohesive front for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 polls.

In a statement issued at the end of its monthly consultative meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and signed by its conveners, Dr Fidelis Nze (Southeast), Mr Oladimeji Odeyemi (Southwest) and Mr John Atani ( Southsouth), the youth group also presented a report of its southern youth survey conducted in May 2022 in the 17 states of the zone.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday tasked the 23 APC governors to think of the right candidate that is acceptable and could give Nigerians a sense of victory even before the polls.

‘We aligned with the thoughts and position of President Buhari that the party cannot afford to make a mistake in the forthcoming presidential election, but to go for a candidate who can unite the people and develop the country.

“Looking decisively at the list of presidential aspirants from the APC, we are convinced that Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi perfectly fits and satisfied the benchmark itemized by President on Tuesday.

“The best man for the party’s ticket and by extension the plum seat in Aso Rock, is Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. anything short of an Amaechi ticket may cost APC the presidency in 2023.

“Last month, we traversed the length and breadth of the 17 southern states to sample the opinions of youths on Hon. Amaechi. We are happy to disclose that the survey got a positive response as many youths, regardless of tribe, status and religion, unambiguously identified Hon. Amaechi as their choice ahead of the polls.”

The forum affirmed that the southern youth will coalesce with its northern counterparts to mobilize votes for Hon. Amaechi in the general elections for the former Chairman of the Governors’ Forum to continue the trajectory of the President Buhari administration in economic diversification, infrastructure development, anti-corruption, among others.

“Hon. Amaechi’s various unprecedented achievements, sterling performances, ingenuity in turning Rivers State into one of the fastest-growing megacities in Africa, and his total turnaround of the Ministry of Transportation, are outstanding credentials that clearly put him ahead of other desperate politicians who see Nigeria’s Presidency as a birthright or bargaining chip.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Owerri elders caution Uzodinma against self-help over Okorocha’s property

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Elders of Owerri senatorial zone otherwise known as Imo West have called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to distance himself from any advice or group recommending the use of unorthodox means to achieve his administration’s asset recovery policy. This is also as the elders drawn from nine council areas of Owerri zone disowned a group, ‘Owerri […]
News

Ondo guber: APC caretaker/Extraordinary Committee to meet aspirants

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Adewale Momoh

…as party insists defected deputy gov must resign   Barring any last minute change, the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would this week meet with the Ondo State governorship aspirants.   The Committee would also this week discuss reports of the Screening and Appeal Screening Committees just […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: CECPC resolves to set up budget, other committees

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC has resolved to set up a budget sub-committee and other relevant ones for its National Convention slated for February next year.   The Committee made the resolution after its meeting on Monday, which was held at the National Secretariat of the party.   Some of the Caretaker Committee members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica