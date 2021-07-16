Amaechi: Kano-Kaduna rail line’ll boost economy

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday said the proposed Kano-Kaduna railway project would improve trade by providing opportunity for easy movement of goods and persons between Abuja and Kano through Kaduna. Amaechi stated this in his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project at Zawaciki, Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State, noting that the project was part of the third and outstanding segment of the Lagos – Kano railway modernisation project. He pointed out that the first segment, Abuja – Kaduna railway line, was flagged off for commercial operation in July 2016 and just recently, the second segment, Lagos – Ibadan railway line, was commissioned for commercial operations on June 10. He said: “Succinctly speaking, having delivered Abuja – Kaduna and Lagos – Ibadan Railway Project, the remaining stretch of Ibadan – Kano, which traverses Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Niger, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano – has been segmented as follows: Kaduna – Kano segment, Ibadan – Minna segment Minna – Abuja segment.”
Related Articles
US election: Trump tells Georgia election official to ‘find’ votes to overturn Biden win
US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn the election result. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Mr Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a recording released by the Washington Post. Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia’s results were correct, reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Chinese loans: Nigeria’s sovereignty not at risk –Amaechi, Malami
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN) and his transportation counterpart, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, have declared that Nigeria’s sovereignty is never at risk in the country’s loan agreements with China. The duo, who clarified the issue while answering questions on a popular TV programme yesterday, explained that there […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
$1bn Arms Fund: Buhari must order immediate probe by EFCC/ICPC
As controversy continues to trail the claims by the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), that the $1billion fund meant for the purchase of arms to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terror war got missing under the leadership of the ex-service chiefs, the Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)