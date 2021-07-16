rotimi amaechi ameachi
Amaechi: Kano-Kaduna rail line'll boost economy

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday said the proposed Kano-Kaduna railway project would improve trade by providing opportunity for easy movement of goods and persons between Abuja and Kano through Kaduna. Amaechi stated this in his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project at Zawaciki, Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State, noting that the project was part of the third and outstanding segment of the Lagos – Kano railway modernisation project. He pointed out that the first segment, Abuja – Kaduna railway line, was flagged off for commercial operation in July 2016 and just recently, the second segment, Lagos – Ibadan railway line, was commissioned for commercial operations on June 10. He said: “Succinctly speaking, having delivered Abuja – Kaduna and Lagos – Ibadan Railway Project, the remaining stretch of Ibadan – Kano, which traverses Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Niger, Abuja, Kaduna and Kano – has been segmented as follows: Kaduna – Kano segment, Ibadan – Minna segment Minna – Abuja segment.”

