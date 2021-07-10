Business

Amaechi mandates Lekki Port stakeholders to commence operations by 2022

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

*As mgt pegs project at 55.48% completion

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, Saturday, urged the management of the Lekki Deep Sea Port (LFTZ) Enterprise Limited and other stakeholders to work hard to ensure that the port became operational by mid 2022.

Amaechi made the request during an inspection visit to the port by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other government agencies including the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

This was as he expressed great satisfaction with the level of progress recorded on the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project.

“I am very delighted and impressed with the pace and the progress of construction work on this project from the last time I was here in November 2020.

“The promoter of the project Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has demonstrated strong commitment and capacity to deliver the project as agreed,” he said.

While briefing the minister and his entourage on the status of construction of the Port, the Chairman, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr Abiodun Dabiri, disclosed that the entire port construction had attained 55.48% completion.

Giving a further breakdown of the status of the components of the port, Dabiri noted that dredging and reclamation has reached 61.11%, Quay Wall 50.39%, breakwater 67.49% while the landside infrastructure development has reached 33.70% completion.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

