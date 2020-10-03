rotimi amaechi ameachi
Amaechi: Nigeria-Niger Republic rail line based on economic benefits

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday said the Federal government’s reason for the construction of the rail line from Kano to Maradin, in Niger Republic was purely based on economic and not on political reasons. Amaechi, while speaking in Abuja, said Nigerians should talk more on the employment opportunities the project would generate as well as imports and exports activities that would open up for Nigeria through the neighbouring countries.

He said: “The decision to invest in Kano-Maradin rail line is purely economical, no politics, people are the ones politicising it, I made that decision because there is a competition between the coastal states of Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana.

“The other three countries are able to move cargoes from this landlocked countries to their seaports for either exports or imports, they are able to do those businesses but we are not able to do them because the landlocked countries are complaining of crimes, the road are not safe in Nigeria, there is Custom interference, Police checkpoints here and there. “Therefore, they find it difficult to do business in Nigerian seaports.

So, to be able to attract those cargoes, we decided to construct a rail line from Kano- Maradin, just Maradin, is a village in Niger Republic and we will also build warehouses there to be able to attract cargoes from neighbouring countries and transport it effectively to Tin-Can or Apapa seaport for movement onward or outside the country.”

