Amaechi pledges support for military sports

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has pledged to support the forthcoming International Military Sports in Africa, proposed for Sahel region countries which was designed to promote peace through sports.
Amaechi made the pledge, when a delegation led by the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brig. Gen. Maikano Abdullahi, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.
This was contained in a press statement released Tuesday in Abuja, by the Assistant Director (Press and PR), Federal Ministry of Transport, Anastasia Ogbonna.
Describing the initiative as a good one, he stated that sports was a vital tool in promoting peace and unity within the region.
Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegation, and President of OSMA, said that the Council was a global institution, concerned with organizing and coordinating military sports in the world.
He explained that OSMA is also known as Conseil International du Sport Militarie (CISM), and was established on Feb.18, 1948 in France after the World War II.

