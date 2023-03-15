2023 Elections Politics

Amaechi Replies Wike, Says I Never Promise To Compensate Igbos In Rivers

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has finally broken the silence following the news making the rounds that he promise to compensate Igbos for their abandoned properties resulting from the Nigerian Civil War.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State accused Amaechi of playing politics with the issue of abandoned property by promising to compensate Igbos that lost their properties in the state after the civil war.

Wike added that the former Governor of the state recently promised the Igbos that if they voted for the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in Saturday’s election, the State will return to Igbo their property which was declared abandoned by the military government immediately after the Nigerian Civil War.

Reacting to this accusation, Amaechi said he never said so while calling on Rivers people to discountenance the fake news from Wike.

According to him, the news about the compensation emanated from Governor Nyesom Wike, whose intention is to cause confusion in the state.

He, however, said if he had been in power at the time, he would never have let such happen.

He expressed disappointment that “the respected Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers fell for the fake news sponsored by Wike, without further clarification.”

He said Wike and his agents of mischief now trade in divisive fake news, to malign his character.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

araba State Governor, Darius Ishaku
Politics

Blame Buhari for insecurity, says Ishaku

Posted on Author CLEMENT EKONG

In this interview with journalists in Yola, the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku spoke on the terrible level of insecurity in the country, stating that the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible, reports CLEMENT EKONG   Former Minister for Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan was a very strong member of your party […]
Politics

Makinde not distracted by APC’s needless criticisms – Olatubosun

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun is the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State. In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO, he speaks on issues of governance in the state, among others. Excerpts: Seyi Makinde recently said that he has been able to achieve within 16 months what the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) administration […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: LP picks Agbasimelo as guber candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Labour Party (LP) has elected a very young banker, Mr. Obiora Agbasimelo, as its flag bearer in the forthcoming November 6,2021Anambra State governorship election. The party delegates from the 21 Council of the state who converged at Convaj Events Centre, Nnewi gave him an overwhelming voice vote support that saw him emerge victorious.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica