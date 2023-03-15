Amaechi Replies Wike, Says I Never Promise To Compensate Igbos In Rivers

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has finally broken the silence following the news making the rounds that he promise to compensate Igbos for their abandoned properties resulting from the Nigerian Civil War.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State accused Amaechi of playing politics with the issue of abandoned property by promising to compensate Igbos that lost their properties in the state after the civil war.

Wike added that the former Governor of the state recently promised the Igbos that if they voted for the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in Saturday’s election, the State will return to Igbo their property which was declared abandoned by the military government immediately after the Nigerian Civil War.

Reacting to this accusation, Amaechi said he never said so while calling on Rivers people to discountenance the fake news from Wike.

According to him, the news about the compensation emanated from Governor Nyesom Wike, whose intention is to cause confusion in the state.

He, however, said if he had been in power at the time, he would never have let such happen.

He expressed disappointment that “the respected Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers fell for the fake news sponsored by Wike, without further clarification.”

He said Wike and his agents of mischief now trade in divisive fake news, to malign his character.

Like this: Like Loading...