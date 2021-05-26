Amaechi solicits Ghana’s support for MOWCA election

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has appealed to Ghana to support Nigeria’s bid for the seat of Secretary General in the Maritime Organisation for the West and Central Africa (MOWCA) forthcoming election.

The minister made this appeal when the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Benonita Bismarck, in company with her delegation paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Bismarck and her team were on a working visit to thr Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Amaechi told the delegation that Nigeria had duly supported the organisation, hence the need for Nigeria to be considered this time for the post.

He called on Ghana to provide Nigeria with the needed support, noting that the country would be hosting MOWCA’s next meeting scheduled for July 26–30, 2021.

The minister also told the Ghanaian delegation that Nigeria was ready to support the West African Maritime Bank and called on Ghana to key into the initiative.

Earlier, Bismarck stated that they were in Nigeria to strengthen collaborative ties between the two countries, adding that with ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Zone, there was the urgent need for both countries to work on developing non-trade barriers and trade facilitations.

