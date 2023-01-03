Amaechi still owing Rivers $308m, says Wike

News Top Stories

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcou rt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that former governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is yet to account for the $308 million proceeds from the sales of the state gas turbine power stations to Sahara Energy.

The governor made these assertions at the New Year State Banquet held in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday night, claiming that Amaechi wants the co-founder of Sahara, Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to become the next governor of Rivers. “Who’s behind Sahara?

The one he is presenting to be the governorship candidate,” the governor said. Wike said it was ludicrous for Amaechi, whose eight years reign in office epitomised maladministration, to accuse his government that is hinged on rule of law of bad governance.

He observed that Amaechi often brags about building modern secondary schools while in office.

According to him, a report of the Rivers State Economic Advisory Council set up by Amaechi had denounced siting of these schools in locations far from the communities. The governor noted that if Amaechi has scruples he would not meddle in the affairs of a state that he allegedly wasted N54 billion on the now abandoned 1.1-kilometre monorail project.

Wike said it was preposterous for his predecessor, who closed courts for almost two years and denied people access to justice, to claim that Rivers State has been badly governed since 2015. He described the closure of courts in the state by the Amaechi administration as a coup against the judiciary, and regretted that Nigeria is the only country where those who violate the sanctity of the third arm of government go unpunished.

“There will be bad administration if there is no good governance. What is good governance? There cannot be good governance if it is not predicated on the rule of law and due process. Who can you actually accuse of bad administration? We came to this State in 2015. There was no court,” he said.

 

