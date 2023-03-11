Amaechi stoking embers of war between Rivers people, Igbos –Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, his predecessor and former Transportation Minister of plotting to ignite a fight between Rivers people and Igbos by declaring that Igbos who lost their properties after the war will be compensated. Wike is accusing Amaechi, who is campaigning for Tonye Cole, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in March 18 election, of being divisive and attempting to resurrect a forgotten issue.

The governor, who spoke at Egbeda community while inaugurating the Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state yesterday, also said that Amaechi and Cole are facing prosecution for allegedly defrauding the state of $50M. He urged voters to vote for Sir Siminialayi Fubara, he Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claiming he is more disposed to sustaining the prevailing harmony in the state.

He pointed to Amaechi as resurrecting the issues of abandoned property that happened during the Nigeria’s civil war over 50 years ago as one of the reasons why the electorate need to be wary of the APC candidate. He said: “We have been living peacefully with our brothers and sisters; Ndi Igbos, living peacefully, doing business peacefully. I felt that I should let you know that a vote for Tonye Cole is a vote for division of Rivers State. “A vote for Tonye Cole is a vote in order not for him to return our $50 million, and God will not allow us to vote for such people. We are prosecuting them. They want to run away from prosecution, they cannot.”

He said: “When you have a child (Chibuike Amaechi) who wants to destroy a home, to open up old wounds at this time in Nigeria, and in Rivers State, it is a terrible thing. He is trying to put us and the Igbos at loggerheads for us to fight, God will not allow us to fight.” Wike said despite what Amaechi does, Igbos and Rivers people will continue to live together as people who have largely inter married among themselves.

