Amaechi tasks Oyo State govt on inland dry port partnership with FG

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday urged Oyo State government to participate in putting infrastructure in place for the inland dry port in Ibadan and access roads to service the dry port and the train station in Moniya or relinquish the project to another state on the route. Amaechi made the call at a meeting with the state governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House, Ibadan on the sidelines of his visit to the Inland dry port site. Amaechi outlined the issues hampering the construction, explaining that if the issues were not fixed now for construction to commence, the pressure on Ibadan would be too much to handle when movement of cargoes from Apapa to Ibadan began. He said: “We are here to inspect the inland dry port and to make sure that Ibadan is ready before the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

There is issue of border, we had acquired the land, gotten certificate of occupancy when the former governor was here, now they are denying us entry into the land. We had 90 acres of land, now we have access to only 40. “In building the inland dry port, part of the regulation is, when the government acquires land and gives to the federal government, the state government will provide infrastructure. If we convert that infrastructure to equity, then Kaduna will be the first to ask us for equity, because they were the first to provide infrastructure in Kaduna dry port.

So many state governments have given us land to build inland dry port and Oyo State will not be an exception. And we don’t expect that Oyo State will ask us to convert those constructions into equity. “If you don’t want to crash Ibadan town, you need to build a road to link Moniya to the old Ibadan/Oyo road. The reason is, the moment we start trucking cargoes from Lagos to Moniya, even if the dry port was not there, you’ll have pressure in your city if there is no road to get them to exit from there. Responding, Makinde expressed the state’s interest to participate in the project and begged the minister not to move the project to Ogun State.

