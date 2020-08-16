Amaechi to NASS: Stop probing FG loans, probe corruption

Lai Moh’d applauds FG for judicious use of loans

The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to stop probing Federal Government loans, and rather redirect attention on investigating corruption in the system. This was as Amaechi appealed to the nation’s apex legislative assembly to allow the Executive arm of government borrow the sum of $5.3 billion for the construction of the Ibadan-Kano rail project.

He made this call during the inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, in company with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and some management staff of the two ministries.

He also tentatively scheduled the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project for January, 2021, as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus which slowed down the progress of work at the various construction sites of the contract. The project had earlier been targeted to be delivered this year but the arrangement has been scuttled by negative impacts of the dreaded coronavirus on the economy.

Amaechi also said that the ministry was ready to undertake the construction of the Ibadan-Kano rail project, assuring that work would commence on the site as soon as the $5.3 billion loan earmarked for the contract was accessed. He directed the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), handling the contract to increase the number of workers at the site in order to quicken the speed of work, urging them to adhere to COVID-19 protocols for the safety of workers.

His words: “We are ready to construct from Ibadan to Kano. We are waiting for the approval of the loan. When the loan comes, we will take off. Don’t ask me if I am ready because if I am not ready they will fire me.

For this Lagos-Ibadan rail project, there is enough money. We have no problem with this project. “You should all talk to the National Assembly to stop this investigation of loan; they are not investigating corruption in construction. It is the issue of loan that they are probing.

“What remains is that they should please allow us the loan for the construction of the rail project from Ibadan to Kano which is about $5.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohmmed, has expressed satisfaction with the Federal Government over what he described as judicious application of loans borrowed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said: “there is no better way to answer Nigerians as to what we have done with the loans we have borrowed all over the world than the services we are providing for Nigerians. “The infrastructural facilities we are providing are the ones that can outlive any of us here. So, I was very glad when the Hon. Minister of Transportation invited me to be part of this inspection.”

Like this: Like Loading...