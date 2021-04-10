Amaechi: Trailer drivers obstructing Lagos-Apapa rail project

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, Sunday, disclosed that trailer drivers are disrupting the Lagos-Apapa rail project.

This was as he commended the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), for stepping up its speed of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project.

Amaechi made these statements in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while fielding questions from journalists at the end of the inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.

He, however, assured that the Ministry of Transportation would not allow the activities of trailer drivers which currently halted movement of trains to the Apapa seaport to continue.

“Just as you rightly observed, the rail line project could not continue into the Apapa seaport. It is due to the activities of trailer drivers.

“You can see that they have disrupted the movement of trains into the seaport but we will not allow them to stop our work.

“What we are going to do to solve this problem is that we are going to stop their operation or we stop the owner of the terminal,” he said.

On the progress of work being done on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project by the Chinese firm, the minister expressed satisfaction while urging them to do more.