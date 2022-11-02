Amaechi: Unfulfilled dreams of a statesman

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who passed on yesterday at a ripe of age of 93, lived a fulfilled life, but there is no doubt that he left behind many unfulfilled dreams. He was unarguably the “last man standing” among his peers in the struggle for Nigeria’s independence as well as the federal cabinet of the First Republic, which informed why one of his wishes was to see peace return to Nigeria before his demise.

In an interview with New Telegraph in 2021, he said: “As the only surviving member of the government of the First Republic, I appeal to all to respect my age and let me help to make peace before returning to my maker.” Amaechi, who was responding to a question on why he led some Igbo leaders to President Muhammadu Buhari, noted: “A few days ago, I led a small delegation of selected Igbo leaders to see the President of Nigeria on the growing tempo of violence in Nigeria, especially in the South- East. The President was happy to receive our delegation and our discussions were frank, sincere, and all targeted at finding peace and true reconciliation.

“I am deeply worried and pained by the new spate of violence in which some policemen and civilians were said to be killed. I am appealing to all who may be involved in these crimes to please cease fire and give peace a chance whether they are of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) or known or unknown or agents or any organ or personality. You can never achieve peace or reconciliation through violence.” Akin to Amaechi’s wish for a peaceful Nigeria was his dream of bringing an end to the marginalization of Ndigbo.

He persistently decried the treatment meted to the people of the South-East since after the civil war and how the impasse over the continued detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, should be resolved. He said: “One of the discussions I had with the President was the effect of Nnamdi Kanu’s detention and the whole situation and how it should be handled to reconcile the Igbo side of this country, who were in the leadership of the struggle for independence and creation of the country with the rest of Nigerians. They have been isolated since the war ended, they are not given positions and the economy of their region is being destroyed.

The only seaport at Port Harcourt is closed because it is close to Ndigbo. People are suffering, people are in hell now. “Marginalisation has been always been there but it is not being discussed and cannot be solved in a violent way. It is when we have this young man out that we will have dialogue. “Dialogue is the only thing; it can make people solve their problems and that was how we applied it in our time; you give and you take.” To his kinsmen, Amaechi advised: “My message at the moment, particularly, when Ndigbo are on the receiving end is for them to use the Igbo sense and Igbo mindset because silence is golden.

“There is one weakness some Igbo people have, what you will do tomorrow, you say it today. If you do it tomorrow, it is no longer news; if you don’t do it tomorrow, the shame is yours. “The best thing is for us to use our senses and work silently well in Igbo land. God has given Igbo land the blessing of men and women, who are hardworking, who are self-reliant and education is very high in our place. “So, with propermanagement, with properdiscipline, wewillcomebacktotheoriginal position of Ndigbo in Nigeria.” He also shared his thought on the 2023 presidential election in the interview, particularly on the possibility of the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. “I think many hawks have grown in other parts of the country and they are people who are not happy to see Ndigbo come back again.

But there are people, who are having a rethink about things that have been happening all these years and they are looking at how to bind this country together in order to have a true Nigeria and a true federation that everybody will belong to and they are prepared to cooperate with Ndigbo. “I called a meeting in my house; a joint meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC). I told APC ‘go to your party, work hard and nominate an Igbo presidential candidate. PDP, go to your party, work hard and make sure that an Igbo presidential candidate is nominated. Let them contest, whosoever wins will be an Igbo man.’

But if any of the two parties support a candidate from another place, it will be a big contest and it will be a difficult thing for an Igbo man to win on the platform of any of the small political parties. “But the problem is that I don’t think they are applying enough strategy. To get such a position, you have to plan, you have to strategize, you have to organize, you have to move, you have to mobilize and you don’t do it making noise, you do it quietly so that before people know what is happening, you have gone far. So, the best thing is come out with a surprise and that is the best strategy.

I am still alive and I am prepared to help them to plan if anybody comes to me,” Mbazulike said. Given his wealth of experience as a leading member of the Zikist Movement, former parliamentarian, ex-minister and political strategist, there is no doubt that Amaechi would have helped shaped the aspiration of some Igbo sons vying for the office of the president in the 2023 general election. Unfortunately, he bowed to cold hands of death came calling in the hours of yesterday.

