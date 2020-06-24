News

Amaechi warns supporters against violence

Posted on

Minister of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Amaechi, has cautioned his supporters and Rivers people to steer clear of violence as that is not the best way to resolve any issue. Amaechi was reacting to two viral videos of his alleged supporters in Rivers State, one group inciting violence and the other dissociating him from the comments of the first group, stating that he is a man of peace.

He addressed the issue during a TV interview yesterday, stating that the rule of law must be respected and upheld at all times. He said: “First, if you say you’re my supporter, you’ll know that I don’t just respect the law, I fear the law. Breaking the law can put you in jail. Because of the kind of words used in that video, I may have to address it. “I believe that no matter how angry you are, no matter how institutions are manipulated, a judge once said ‘I’m allowed to be wrong, that’s why you have the Court of Appeal; that’s why you have the Supreme Court.’

So if you think that what the state judiciary is doing is wrong, then you go to the Court of Appeal; you go to the Supreme Court and ensure you exhaust the due process. No matter your frustration, you don’t have the right to take the law into your hands.” Asked about the crises in his party at both national and state level, Amaechi said: “What is happening in APC, I don’t know, what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know. What I’ve done is to keep away from politics. Even if I’m bothered, it’ll be internally; there’s nobody there (in the party) who is a child, we’re all adults. I don’t want to get involved in the politics.

