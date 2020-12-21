Amaechi: We’ll get more coaches on Abuja-Kaduna rail line

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the Federal Government was under intense pressure to provide more coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, saying that the number of coaches currently available was grossly insufficient.

Amaechi made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos, during the monthly inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project being handled by the China Construction Engineering Corporation (CCECC).

This was as he declared that the government was not ready to reduce the train fare on the Lagos- Ibadan rail line, pointing out that reducing the fare recently approved by the government, would make the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) not to break even and might therefore not be able to sustain the business.

He noted that the Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, were being overwhelmed by the number of passengers struggling to board train from Abuja to Kduna and vice versa on daily basis.

The Federal Government had a fortnight ago, announced its approval of charges for passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge, which will be commissioned in January next year.

Amaechi had announced approval of N3,000 for economic class, N5,000 for business class and N6,000 for first class for passengers from Lagos to Ibadan just the same amounts approved for Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

However, it was reported that the passengers were complaining that the amounts were too high for them to bear, leading for the inquest on whether government would reduce the fare. Amaechi said: “Asking for reduction of the fare means that you don’t want us to run the train because we won’t be breaking even.

I don’t think that it is high, and as a matter of fact, I have not heard complain that the fare is too high.

“Let me clarify that the Ministry of Transportation does not take loan. It is the Ministry of Finance that seeks loan, takes loan and passes it to the Ministry of Transportation for implementation of projects.”

Amaechi further denied the allegation that the Ministry of Transportation was pulling down structures standing within the railway line in Lagos without prior notice to the owners. “It is not true.

There is no way government can demolish people’s property without first of all contacting the people concerned,” Amaechi stated.

