rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Amaechi: We’ll get more coaches on Abuja-Kaduna rail line

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the Federal Government was under intense pressure to provide more coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, saying that the number of coaches currently available was grossly insufficient.

 

Amaechi made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos, during the monthly inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project being handled by the China Construction Engineering Corporation (CCECC).

 

This was as he declared that the government was not ready to reduce the train fare on the Lagos- Ibadan rail line, pointing out that reducing the fare recently approved by the government, would make the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) not to break even and might therefore not be able to sustain the business.

 

He noted that the Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, were being overwhelmed by the number of passengers struggling to board train from Abuja to Kduna and vice versa on daily basis.

 

The Federal Government had a fortnight ago, announced its approval of charges for passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge, which will be commissioned in January next year.

 

Amaechi had announced approval of N3,000 for economic class, N5,000 for business class and N6,000 for first class for passengers from Lagos to Ibadan just the same amounts approved for Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

 

However, it was reported that the passengers were complaining that the amounts were too high for them to bear, leading for the inquest on whether government would reduce the fare. Amaechi said: “Asking for reduction of the fare means that you don’t want us to run the train because we won’t be breaking even.

 

I don’t think that it is high, and as a matter of fact, I have not heard complain that the fare is too high.

 

“Let me clarify that the Ministry of Transportation does not take loan. It is the Ministry of Finance that seeks loan, takes loan and passes it to the Ministry of Transportation for implementation of projects.”

 

Amaechi further denied the allegation that the Ministry of Transportation was pulling down structures standing within the railway line in Lagos without prior notice to the owners. “It is not true.

 

There is no way government can demolish people’s property without first of all contacting the people concerned,” Amaechi stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

DG PGF: Prospective candidates, opposition, bane of Nigeria’s politics

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has situated the political crisis in Nigeria to prospective candidates and opposition parties.   According to him, people from day one fight those they consider prospective candidates or aspirants in their party or opposition parties.   Lukman also stated that people like endorsement rather than […]
News

COVID-19: No rapid test kit passed validation test – Medical Lab Council

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), yesterday said none of the COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits submitted by some vendors passed its validation test. MLSCN, while noting that 43 brands of RDT kits earlier submitted by some vendors for validation were in its second batch of pre-market validation of COVID-19 test kits, […]
News

Over 10,000 doctors execute MeCure online consultations

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of rising demand for online consultations or Tele-Medication services, which has picked up exponentially ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 10,000 doctors would be providing online health care services.     In order to cater to this huge demand of telemedicine, the MeCure Smart, a smartphone app (msb.ng) which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: