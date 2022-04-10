Amaechi: Why I want to succeed Buhari

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, noting that he has the “experience and proven capacity” to address the country’s current challenges.

Amaechi, who made the declaration during a thanksgiving service organised by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) at the Adokiye Amasiemaka International Stadium in Port Harcourt, added that the decision to present himself for the office of President didn’t come “lightly.”

In attendance at the event were Simon Lalong, Plateau State governor; Adams Oshiomhole, former APC national chairman, and Ali Ndume, among other APC chieftains. The minister, who in the past had severally denied interest in succeeding Buhari, said at the Thanksgiving service: “Fellow Nigerians, I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next president.”

The two term Rivers governor, who was cheered on by hundreds of party faithful, added: “I did not come to this decision lightly. I have served our nation for the last seven years as minister of transportation.

“Eight years before that, I served as governor of Rivers State; in the preceding eight years before that, I was Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. “Within this period, I have also served as the Director-General of President (Muhammadu) Buhari’s campaign organisation twice.

“After more than two decades in the public arena, I had wanted to go on a holiday and spend more time with my family before charting a new course outside politics, but at 56 … “I am compelled by the urgency of our present challenges to place my experience and proven capacity at the service of the nation at the highest level.”

Amaechi’s ally, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, who was APC governorship candidate in 2015, had earlier said that Amaechi was eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Also, a group had come out a few days ago urging Amaechi to contest, noting that they have kept the sum of N2 billion to fund his campaign should he declare his interest.

