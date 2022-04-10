rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Amaechi: Why I want to succeed Buhari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, noting that he has the “experience and proven capacity” to address the country’s current challenges.

 

Amaechi, who made the declaration during a thanksgiving service organised by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) at the Adokiye Amasiemaka International Stadium in Port Harcourt, added that the decision to present himself for the office of President didn’t come “lightly.”

In attendance at the event were Simon Lalong, Plateau State governor; Adams Oshiomhole, former APC national chairman, and Ali Ndume, among other APC chieftains. The minister, who in the past had severally denied interest in succeeding Buhari, said at the Thanksgiving service: “Fellow Nigerians, I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next president.”

 

The two term Rivers governor, who was cheered on by hundreds of party faithful, added: “I did not come to this decision lightly. I have served our nation for the last seven years as minister of transportation.

 

“Eight years before that, I served as governor of Rivers State; in the preceding eight years before that, I was Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. “Within this period, I have also served as the Director-General of President (Muhammadu) Buhari’s campaign organisation twice.

 

“After more than two decades in the public arena, I had wanted to go on a holiday and spend more time with my family before charting a new course outside politics, but at 56 … “I am compelled by the urgency of our present challenges to place my experience and proven capacity at the service of the nation at the highest level.”

 

Amaechi’s ally, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, who was APC governorship candidate in 2015, had earlier said that Amaechi was eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Also, a group had come out a few days ago urging Amaechi to contest, noting that they have kept the sum of N2 billion to fund his campaign should he declare his interest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike to Ayu: If you’re not doing well, I will shout

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

GovernorNyesomWike of Rivers State yesterday advised National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to work assiduously to rebuild the party to ensure it takes over power from the failed leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Wike also told Ayu not to fold his hands and sleep after getting the support […]
Business Top Stories

How we lost $16bn Dangote refinery to Lagos –Gov Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Government has recalled the circumstances that led to the loss of the $16 billion Dangote Refinery and Petrol Chemicals to Lagos, saying it was basically due to break down in discussions about the Olokola Free Trade Zone project that was meant to have the refinery sited in Ogun Water Side. Governor Dapo […]
News

Coronavirus: Australian state reimposes restrictions after spike in cases

Posted on Author Reporter

      The Australian state of Victoria will reimpose tighter coronavirus restrictions after a spike in cases. From Monday, there will be a stricter limit on the number of people allowed to meet up in public or visit another person’s home after 25 new cases of COVID-19were reported overnight – the highest increase in two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica