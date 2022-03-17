Amaechi’s ally demands Wike’s probe for threatening to unseat Umahi

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on the security agencies to probe Rivers State Governor, Nye-som Wike, for saying that he wants to unseat Governor Dave Umahi and reclaim Ebonyi State for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eze, who is a known ally of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, accused Wike of threatening to unseat Umahi as governor, claiming that Wike allegedly used the same threat to divide Rivers APC. Recall that Justice Nyang Ekwo, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had ordered Umahi and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for defecting from the PDP to APC. Eze said the Rivers APC suffered similar fate in the build up to the 2019 general elections when the state judiciary ruled against the party. He also urged “Rivers people to stand up against political bullies and overlords and utilize the 2023 elections to demonstrate strength to unshackle themselves from Wike’s entanglement…’

He added: ‘With a starved army of committed Civil Servants, pauperized legion of pensioners, a multitude of jobless youths roaming the labour market and a sabotaged economic system with poor policy and zero implementation, Rivers State ranks top in every negative index despite the monumental oil wealth she has reaped in the last seven years under Governor Wike and the PDP.

