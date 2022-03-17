News

Amaechi’s ally demands Wike’s probe for threatening to unseat Umahi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on the security agencies to probe Rivers State Governor, Nye-som Wike, for saying that he wants to unseat Governor Dave Umahi and reclaim Ebonyi State for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eze, who is a known ally of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, accused Wike of threatening to unseat Umahi as governor, claiming that Wike allegedly used the same threat to divide Rivers APC. Recall that Justice Nyang Ekwo, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had ordered Umahi and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for defecting from the PDP to APC. Eze said the Rivers APC suffered similar fate in the build up to the 2019 general elections when the state judiciary ruled against the party. He also urged “Rivers people to stand up against political bullies and overlords and utilize the 2023 elections to demonstrate strength to unshackle themselves from Wike’s entanglement…’

He added: ‘With a starved army of committed Civil Servants, pauperized legion of pensioners, a multitude of jobless youths roaming the labour market and a sabotaged economic system with poor policy and zero implementation, Rivers State ranks top in every negative index despite the monumental oil wealth she has reaped in the last seven years under Governor Wike and the PDP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs move to resolve PDP crisis, hold emergency meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Tambuwal yesterday summoned a meeting of the forum for today in an attempt to resolve the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party. The main opposition party is going through a turbulent time. The leadership tussle in the PDP deepened following the removal of the National Chairman of […]
News Top Stories

NNPC kicks off work on $1.5bn Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina

*Says we can’t afford to fail 200m Nigerians The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has kicked off construction work in the Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation project with a firm commitment not to fail Nigerians. A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted the NNPC Chief […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lagos shuts night clubs, arrests 243 for flouting safety protocols

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government yesterday sealed two night clubs and arrested about 243 violators for flouting COVID-19 protocols.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that the violators were arrested during a Friday night operation led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu where  the the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica