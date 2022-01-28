Amaechi’s ex-Chief of Staff: Found aircraft not in handover note

The Chief of Staff to former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, during his second term in office, Chief Tony Okocha, has said the whereabouts of the Legacy 600 aircraft was not captured in the handover note the Amaechi administration handed over to the Wike administration in 2015. Okocha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, while reacting to the missing, but found aircraft, backed Governor Nyesom Wike that his administration discovered the Legacy 600 aircraft in Germany 10 years after it went “missing”.

The former Chief of Staff, also dismissed the submission of former transportation commissioner, George Tolofari that the Wike administration knew that the aircraft was in Germany right from the inception of his administration. Okocha, in a statement, said that initially, the aircraft was managed by the Ministry of Transport, but that his office later took over its management since his office was in charge of the travels of Amaechi.

He added: “I have been reading with very keen interest and rapt attention and utter amazement, to the arguments around the issues on the State Government- owned Legacy 600 vis-avis it’s recovery in Germany.” He noted that while in cabinet between 2012/2015 as Chief of Staff, Government House, he attended all Executive Council Meetings, but, “I never was privy to Exco decision to sell off the Legacy 600 aircraft or exchange it for a better/superior model.” Okocha said: “From the account of Rivers State Government as espoused by his Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the aforesaid aircraft was recovered/found in Germany after nearly a decade, via intelligence order than a formal handover report from the previous government.

“I also read the account of my former colleague, Hon George Tolofari, former Commissioner of Transport, Rivers State, in the cabinet of governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. “To my surprise, while on the company of His Excellency, Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to the airport on a fateful day, as I was wont to do, I discovered that the Legacy 600 aircraft, wasn’t at its usual parking space.

“I immediately invited the head pilot, who had become an assistant to Captain Tosin on the new Bombardier and queried the whereabouts of the Legacy 600 aircraft. “He professed ignorance of the whereabouts of the aircraft. “That the disappearance of the aircraft was uncovered and officially communicated to my boss with no feedback, of course, the buck in decisionmaking in government doesn’t stop on my table. “I wasn’t in the picture, neither in knowledge of the movement of the aircraft to Germany for any reason whatsoever. Needless, therefore, to say that the recovery of the aircraft in Germany is stunning/jolting news to me.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...