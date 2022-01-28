News

Amaechi’s ex-Chief of Staff: Found aircraft not in handover note

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Chief of Staff to former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, during his second term in office, Chief Tony Okocha, has said the whereabouts of the Legacy 600 aircraft was not captured in the handover note the Amaechi administration handed over to the Wike administration in 2015. Okocha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, while reacting to the missing, but found aircraft, backed Governor Nyesom Wike that his administration discovered the Legacy 600 aircraft in Germany 10 years after it went “missing”.

The former Chief of Staff, also dismissed the submission of former transportation commissioner, George Tolofari that the Wike administration knew that the aircraft was in Germany right from the inception of his administration. Okocha, in a statement, said that initially, the aircraft was managed by the Ministry of Transport, but that his office later took over its management since his office was in charge of the travels of Amaechi.

He added: “I have been reading with very keen interest and rapt attention and utter amazement, to the arguments around the issues on the State Government- owned Legacy 600 vis-avis it’s recovery in Germany.” He noted that while in cabinet between 2012/2015 as Chief of Staff, Government House, he attended all Executive Council Meetings, but, “I never was privy to Exco decision to sell off the Legacy 600 aircraft or exchange it for a better/superior model.” Okocha said: “From the account of Rivers State Government as espoused by his Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the aforesaid aircraft was recovered/found in Germany after nearly a decade, via intelligence order than a formal handover report from the previous government.

“I also read the account of my former colleague, Hon George Tolofari, former Commissioner of Transport, Rivers State, in the cabinet of governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. “To my surprise, while on the company of His Excellency, Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to the airport on a fateful day, as I was wont to do, I discovered that the Legacy 600 aircraft, wasn’t at its usual parking space.

“I immediately invited the head pilot, who had become an assistant to Captain Tosin on the new Bombardier and queried the whereabouts of the Legacy 600 aircraft. “He professed ignorance of the whereabouts of the aircraft. “That the disappearance of the aircraft was uncovered and officially communicated to my boss with no feedback, of course, the buck in decisionmaking in government doesn’t stop on my table. “I wasn’t in the picture, neither in knowledge of the movement of the aircraft to Germany for any reason whatsoever. Needless, therefore, to say that the recovery of the aircraft in Germany is stunning/jolting news to me.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’m a joke in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the June 26 Anambra State governorship primary election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said that he was the joker the party had to win the November 6 election in the state. Okonkwo, who spoke when he returned his nomination form to the PDP headquarters, assured his supporters that he […]
News

Gang kidnaps 17 America missionaries, families in Haiti

Posted on Author Reporter

  As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their family members were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince The missionaries were abducted from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti, a report by the New York […]
News

2,500 Beneficiaries Of Senator Tokunbo Abiru COVID-19 Financial Relief Get Direct Credits For 11 Consecutive Months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

True to his promise of providing succour to vulnerable constituents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chairman, Senate Committee On Industries and the Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA on Tuesday made a direct bank transfers to batch A beneficiaries in the 2500 vulnerable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica