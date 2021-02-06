Amaegberi: Loan board created to cater for Bayelsa students

Dr. Michael Amaegberi is the Executive Secretary of Bayelsa State Higher Education Loan Board. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he explains the rationale behind the establishment of the board among other factors. Excerpts.

What is the rationale behind the establishment of the board?

The board was established by the Henry Seriake Dickson’s administration primarily to take care of students’ difficulties in terms of paying school fees. The government at that time noticed that there were challenges of students who ordinarily would want to further their education but they couldn’t. So, the government thought that rather than students clamouring for bursary payment they should establish the board. They felt that bursary was just almost like a waste of money because the bursary payment could not take care of school fees as it were. So he thought that if a soft loan is made available to students for them to asses and of course it is something that is practised in the western world like in the UK and in the US even in some parts of Africa.

So, how did the government came in?

The government thought that it was necessary to float a loan scheme like that. This board was then established by law to cater for students who are intending to pursue their higher education and of course even those who are already in school but are finding it difficult to take care of their school fees. We were appointed to facilitate the process of giving out these loans and effectively we started giving out loans around February, 2020. And between that time and now, the total number of students from various universities across Nigeria that have benefited are over 3,000 with over four hundred million naira given out and this cut across undergoing programmes for diploma, first degree, masters, PhD and of course even those who are pursuing professional course like ANAN, and ICAN.

Why only public universities?

It is because it is assumed that if you can send your child to a private university then you have that capacity to do so. Over there, whether it is private or public, you can assess the loan but because we are just starting, our funds are limited. So, we felt that public schools with lower school fees are better for now. Over time, if the government is so buoyant and wants to expand to include private and even foreign students, why not. How is the board funded? The law is crafted in such a way that funding is not supposed to be much of a problem. There is a funding system from internally generated revenue. Whatever it is that is generated by the state government, at the end of the month a little percentage is supposed to be coming to the board to fund this process. Like I said, last year even though we did that much, we also experienced some little challenges which is normal because of the COVID 19 and the fall in revenues but outside of that, I don’t think that there was so much of a challenge. In an attempt to look for other avenues to fund the scheme, we tried to meet with a consultant in Abuja who has promised to link us to the United Nations Education Fund, if they can come and be of help. For us to do that, we are also trying to be very prudent in the way we manage the affairs of the board so that there is transparency. You know those international donors, they want to see how transparent you are with money. You don’t spend recklessly and stuffs like that. So our books are being audited by external firms so that they will correct whatever lapses that are there for us to be able to discuss with them to get more funding because the state government alone is finding it difficult to fund the system.

What makes the scheme special?

The scheme is a novel one because there is no interest to be paid in any of the loans whenever the student is paying back. It is just the initial amount given to him or her that would be paid back. So, if for instance at the end of your education, we have given you two hundred thousand naira, when you start paying, you pay back just that two hundred thousand naira without interest and for undergraduates, they supposed to pay one year after their Mational Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC) programme.

What if they have not gotten any job then?

We feel that having benefited from a scheme, you have been given a year for NYSC Programme and then one year after youth service you should be able to try in whatever way and of course we have guarantors we can always reach out to and get these funds back. For masters, and Phd programmes, we are only being magnanimous to accommodate them. They are workers. So getting the money is a lot easier because we just write to wherever they are working and then they deduct at source. The terms and conditions are clearly spelt out.

Considering the size of the country how do you locate these students?

We have been able to pay students who applied from the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA). Also somebody from the University of Jos has also benefited. We are online, so students are seeing us from everywhere. Now what happens is that when they get the form, the form can be downloaded from our website and we also have forms that we give out from here. We are on the verge of developing an app so that you don’t need to come to the office. Once you download the app, you can apply and then we pay from our account. We can pay from anywhere.

How do you know if the person is actually a student of that school?

It is not very easy for us to travel to the University of Jos (UNIJOS) for an amount of money that you are not going to give us interest on. The students are not even paying processing fee. It is absolutely free except that now we are trying to produce a small manual so that when they get the form they try to get that manual and pay for it. The payment for that manual will now serve as a processing fee because when we started we tried to introduce a processing fee and there were a lot of hues and cries over it and because it has not started, they just felt that you want to take the students money and I kept on explaining. There is nowhere in this world that you will go and look for a loan that you don’t pay for a small processing fee. So, for the federal universities, it’s quite easy for us to know if you are a student because they pay through re-mittal and that is global. So we ask for their remittal form. When the remittal form is printed out, your details and everything about the university will come up. We are able to do that then. For state university outside, we try to make contacts and verify from the various administrative offices to find out if you are actually a student.

What happens to those that are not able to pay after one year of youth service and besides is the payment done at once or it is on instalment basis?

The payment is to be done on instalment basis. The law says that you can negotiate with us for how long you can pay. You can even say I have all the money. I want to pay one off or I can pay this amount of money in three years. The reason why we have the guarantor is so that if you run away and by the way it is difficult for you to run because every student that have registered, we have their BVN. Anytime you have money, we can always access your account and we are registered with the Credit Bureau in Nigeria. So if you default, we will report you to a credit bureau and you will not be able to asses loan anywhere any other time. So those are the checks we have in place.

Does it mean now that bursary is eliminated in Bayelsa?

I don’t have the authority to say that. The governor will make that decision. Bursary as it were is just a small token as far as I’m concerned. Ten twenty thousand naira at most. I think that the government at a time felt that if you come and I give you N10,000, which cannot pay your school fees which is better than you taking a loan that you can pay at your convenience to take care of school fees. If you are in year one, we will pay all the way to your final year.

Then you are coming back to pay the same amount, which means that for us who are economists, you are actually paying less than what you collected because there is time value for money, and inflation may have taken part of that money.

So ten thousand naira today will be like seven thousand naira tomorrow by the time you are paying back in real terms. So you are actually paying less than what you collected because you are not paying any interest charge. While I don’t oppose bursary payment because I was a beneficiary of bursary, I think that at a time we went to school, if there was a loan scheme, more people would have been able to go to school than we did at our time. Well, students are still discussing.

There is a student management committee. There are different student bodies, and they are still engaging the government. So, once the government makes up its mind, they will take care of that. But for now, we are encouraging them to approach us for the loan. And most of the students are now buying in, but we have discussed with almost all the students’ bodies and they really appreciate what we are doing.

