Amaezechi urges fitness among Nigerians as Freesia Wellness opens

The health of many Nigerians is compromised because they have not fully embraced exercise and fitness, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Freesia Wellness Beauty and Spa, Goddy Amaezechi. Amaezechi said most of the health challenges faced by Nigerians could be reduced if efforts are made to encourage citizens to take physical exercise more seriously.

“Healthy citizens make a wealthy nation; I don’t think Nigerians have embraced physical exercise and fitness as much as they should do. Exercise has the ability to decrease the amount of stress from physical and emotional tensions. People who are not stressed are more focused, positive and happy.

“Their minds allow them to focus on work which means they contribute to a much higher level of productivity.” Speaking at the press briefing heralding the grand opening of the beauty and wellness outfit, he said the firm is a unique blend that provides all the services at a spot when it comes to beauty, fitness and wellness. “My clients and colleagues in property sector where I have operated in many decades wonder why I am delving into wellness and beauty but I told them I have a mission which is to help many Nigerians return to fitness and enjoy their health. “We stepped in to meet the challenges of today’s major skin and its crisis.

Today’s man/woman is one who is mindful of not just how they appear but also their health, fitness and sexual lifestyle. “Therefore, the outfit would offer curated beauty, grooming, and wellness services to help you look and feel your best,” he said.

