News

Amalonye, uncommon CEO of Ify Autos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Amalonye, uncommon CEO of Ify Autos

It is not everyday one meets the CEO of a car-selling company who is a married woman with kids and an accomplished academic, but Anie ifeoma Amalonye, has defied the stereotype and is considered by many in the business world as the new paragon for a female CEO.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Ify Autos, a company based in Canada but also working in Africa and Nigeria especially, she is indeed not your regular entrepreneur.

Her approach to business doesn’t run to type either. For example, in an age when every business is scrambling for brand ambassadors, she said “I’d rather partner with social media influencers,” pointing out that Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and comedian Mr Jollof are already serving that purpose for Ify Autos.
She is also working to leave a legacy in the auto business. This much was disclosed in her declaration that “Ify Autos will outlive me and will exist just like Mercedes after its founder.”

Amalonye attributed her entrepreneurship trait to her mother―“my mother was a civil servant with a series of business ventures” she stressed― and her experiment as an undergraduate when she combined business with her university studies and didn’t have to rely much on her parents for financial support.
For young people who have fears about venturing into the world of entrepreneurship, she sent a strong message when she said: “I love entrepreneurship I will always be an entrepreneur regardless of where I find myself in society.”

She also called on aspiring entrepreneurs to see failure as “normal” and never to take any setback personal, but rather maximise their passion and develop what she called “anti-fragility.”

Ify Autos, a company now widely regarded by car-buying Nigerians, started as an online business in 2019. Presently, it is a full-fledged autos enterprise known for a wide range of brands and models of cars across the Atlantic and operating in North America and Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC National Chairmanship: Adamu Abdulahi faces fresh hurdles

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Barely four days to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the front runners for the party’s numberoneposition, Senator AdamuAbdulahi, appearsto befacing freshhurdlesahead of thecontest, New Telegraph has learnt.   New Telegraph gathered  from competent sources last night while the legacy parties that fusedinto the APCin 2013 have kicked against the […]
News Top Stories

JNI: Southern Kaduna moving towards ethno-religious crisis

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

•Asks FG to act fast The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto has raised the alarm that the crisis in the southern part of Kaduna State was turning into a serious ethno-religious crisis. This is as the Islamic body asked the Federal Government to act […]
News

Herman Cain, ex-US presidential candidate, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website said on Thursday. Cain, 74, learned of his diagnosis on June 29, nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica