Amalonye, uncommon CEO of Ify Autos

It is not everyday one meets the CEO of a car-selling company who is a married woman with kids and an accomplished academic, but Anie ifeoma Amalonye, has defied the stereotype and is considered by many in the business world as the new paragon for a female CEO.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Ify Autos, a company based in Canada but also working in Africa and Nigeria especially, she is indeed not your regular entrepreneur.

Her approach to business doesn’t run to type either. For example, in an age when every business is scrambling for brand ambassadors, she said “I’d rather partner with social media influencers,” pointing out that Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and comedian Mr Jollof are already serving that purpose for Ify Autos.

She is also working to leave a legacy in the auto business. This much was disclosed in her declaration that “Ify Autos will outlive me and will exist just like Mercedes after its founder.”

Amalonye attributed her entrepreneurship trait to her mother―“my mother was a civil servant with a series of business ventures” she stressed― and her experiment as an undergraduate when she combined business with her university studies and didn’t have to rely much on her parents for financial support.

For young people who have fears about venturing into the world of entrepreneurship, she sent a strong message when she said: “I love entrepreneurship I will always be an entrepreneur regardless of where I find myself in society.”

She also called on aspiring entrepreneurs to see failure as “normal” and never to take any setback personal, but rather maximise their passion and develop what she called “anti-fragility.”

Ify Autos, a company now widely regarded by car-buying Nigerians, started as an online business in 2019. Presently, it is a full-fledged autos enterprise known for a wide range of brands and models of cars across the Atlantic and operating in North America and Africa.

