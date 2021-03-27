Amao: All 3 services subordinate to CDS

The fight against insurgency and other violent crimes across the country may soon be a thing of the past, as the Service Chiefs have agreed to submit to the coordinating leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the refusal of former Service Chiefs to align with the CDS had impacted negatively on the counter-insurgency war in the North East theatre. The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, gave the indication of synergy and cooperation in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet. Other military heads, apart from Amao, are: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as well as Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awaal Gambo.

“The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladapo Amao has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other sister Services have agreed to subordinate themselves to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) under the abled leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor”, the statement said. It reads in full: “According to him, just as it is obtainable in military organizations worldwide, the DHQ is responsible for the command and control of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) which also means that all ongoing joint operations and Joint Task Forces are directly subordinated to the DHQ, and their commanders report directly to the CDS.

“This, he said, is the new line the Service Chiefs have all agreed to tow as efforts are on to bring the various security challenges to an end. Air Marshal Amao made this known in Makurdi while on his maiden tour of Tactical Air Command (TAC). According to him, ‘When we say we are members of the AFN, we mean the 3 Services represent a single entity. When we accept the fact that we the members of the AFN constitute a united entity, the need for rivalry will not arise.

