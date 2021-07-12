Sports

AMAPRO Football meet gets August date

The sixth edition of the AMAPRO Football Championship will see 24 teams fighting for honor and glory in this year’s event billed for August 2 in Ilorin.

 

The yearly football fiesta which has been organised to bridge gaps between the amateur and professional footballers is expected to discover more talents.

 

According to Shogo Shodunnke who is the brain behind the championship, selected players from Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League and Nationwide league will hope to engage other non league sides as well as football academies for a week soccer event.

 

Shodunnke disclosed that this edition of AMAPRO Championship will also attract football scouts and agents from all walks of life adding that more innovations will be added to the tourney.

