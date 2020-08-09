Amara Ikechukwu, aiming to be Nigeria’s next supermodel

Amara Ikechukwu Stephanie is not letting her pretty face, slim figure and intimidating height go to waste as she is working hard to make Nigeria proud as the next supermodel.

The Human Resource Management graduate from Les cours Sonou University, Benin Republic has been a runway model for two years now.

Speaking about how she discovered her talent in modeling, she said she have always loved fashion and paid attention to details and watched top notch fashion shows on television. “When I looked at myself in the mirror, I was like “Damn girls, you have the height and figure, why not make the best of it.

When I was ready, I did professional photo shoots and sent out. Some agencies started texting me to come for casting and shoots. That is how it all started.” Amara, as she is fondly called is presently a freelance model.

So far she has done six runway shows, photo shoots and two video shoots.

On the challenges that come with ‘model life’, the supermodel in the making said that the shoots are stressful but if there is no pain, there will no gain.

Like this: Like Loading...