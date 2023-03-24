Amassiani shows promise, qualifies for two semis

Chukwudubem Amassiani from Abuja has emerged as a young tennis star to watch as he swept through his roundrobin groups in the Boys 12 and 14s to qualify for two semifinals in the ongoing CBN Junior Tennis Championship. Amassiani, the 12 and Under champion on the junior circuit was given a chance to play up one agegroup, a strategy used by the International Tennis Academy, organisers of the tournament, to fast-track the development of the top juniors. Amassiani will have for his opponent in the Boys 14s semifinalsSeyi Ogunsakinwhowasalsogivena slot in the 16s but could not make it through the group stage. The winner of that match will play against the winner of the second semifinals between top seed David Edwards, just back from the African Junior Championships in Togo and Sulaimon Samod from the host club. The Iorlumun sisters, Eunice and Mary who emergedtopof theirgroups have been coincidentally drawn to meet in the semifinalsof theGirls16s. Theothersemifinalwill feature Alice Paul from Ondo and Etioro Bassey from Akwa Ibom.
Related Articles
French Open: Djokovic wins after 11pm fans curfew
Novak Djokovic teed up a French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal by beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in a match which was stopped to ensure fans could leave before an 11pm curfew in Paris. Serbia’s Djokovic won the opening two sets, leaving him on course to complete victory in front of the 5,000 fans allowed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Liverpool extends winning run, cut City lead to three
Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead to three points with victory at Brighton to extend their winning run to eight Premier League games. Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Liverpool career as he raced on to Joel Matip’s superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes. The Brighton goalkeeper was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pinnick’s Foundation takes over education of late Abe’s children
Brownhill Foundation, the Foundation of President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick will henceforth be responsible for the educational needs of the two most senior children of the late NFF Head of ICT, Tolulope Abe. Making this pledge on a visit to the late Abe’s residence in Kubwa, Abuja on Wednesday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)