Amassiani shows promise, qualifies for two semis

Chukwudubem Amassiani from Abuja has emerged as a young tennis star to watch as he swept through his roundrobin groups in the Boys 12 and 14s to qualify for two semifinals in the ongoing CBN Junior Tennis Championship. Amassiani, the 12 and Under champion on the junior circuit was given a chance to play up one agegroup, a strategy used by the International Tennis Academy, organisers of the tournament, to fast-track the development of the top juniors. Amassiani will have for his opponent in the Boys 14s semifinalsSeyi Ogunsakinwhowasalsogivena slot in the 16s but could not make it through the group stage. The winner of that match will play against the winner of the second semifinals between top seed David Edwards, just back from the African Junior Championships in Togo and Sulaimon Samod from the host club. The Iorlumun sisters, Eunice and Mary who emergedtopof theirgroups have been coincidentally drawn to meet in the semifinalsof theGirls16s. Theothersemifinalwill feature Alice Paul from Ondo and Etioro Bassey from Akwa Ibom.

Like this: Like Loading...