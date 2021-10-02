Sports

Amazing D’Tigress, blessing to Nigeria

The Nigeria’s men’s basketball national team, D’ Tigers at the FIBA Afrobasket competition in Rwanda last August were very disappointing. After raising an entirely different team for the continental competition which took place just few weeks after the Olympics, it was clear that there was no hope. All the NBA players who featured at the Tokyo event were absent and it was a source of worry from the start.

Despite the country’s pedigree in basketball, D’ Tigers has only won the tournament once. Senegal and Angola are the countries giving the team problems at the continental stage. However, only recently, the women team made the country proud in a grand style in Cameroon. D’ Tigress entered Yaounde as the champions from the two past editions.

Though eyes were on them, the Nigerian ladies still managed to overcome all the obstacles to win the competition, beating Mali 70-59 in the final. It was Nigeria’s third consecutive African title to become only the second team to win three titles in a row after Senegal did so between 1974 and 1981.

Nigeria’s centre, Victoria Macaulay, sparked the defending champion’s offense with an unrivalled 15 points while 2019 MVP Ezinne Kalu added 13 points with Adaora Elonu firing in 12 points. Ify Ibekwe hit a sensational double- double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for D’Tigress. Her five defensive rebounds were vital as they helped slow down the momentum of the Malians. Mali, prior to the final, had topped the rebounding charts and they did just that against Nigeria, picking up 49 boards against D’Tigress’ 39. Nigeria’s historic golden girls are Adaora Elonu, Nkem Akaraiwe, Marjanatu Musa, Oderah Chidom, Promise Amukamara, Serah Adegoke, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Amy Okonkwo, Ezinne Kalu, Victoria Macaulay, Nicole Enabosi and Ify Ibekwe.

Incidentally, captain Elonu bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 as her influence was massive in all the games. Elonu scooped 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block to lead Nigeria past Mali. She was also in the competition’s All Stars team along with the country’s point guard and 2019 MVP, Ezinne Kalu, Senegal’s Yacine Diop, Cameroon youthful forward Marina Paule Ewodo and Mali massive center, Mariam Coulibaly. Coach Otis Hughley is not a man of many words. He said the feat achieved in Yaounde was a result of hard work and the bonding among the players.

D’ Tigress deserves commendation for their consistency over the years. The caretaker President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation at the time Musa Kida gave credit to Zenith Bank, the sponsors of the country’s women league in the past 16 years. “I am sure that 80 per cent of these players were products of Zenith Bank and that is why we appreciate them as a consistent sponsor,” Kida said. Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, was also elated. “Clearly now Nigeria’s dominance of the sport is indisputable. This is the evidence that Nigeria’s women basketball can be ranked as a World-class programme. We have to sustain this momentum.

This is remarkable, winning the Afrobasket Championship for an unprecedented third time. “I salute the team (D’Tigress) for their professional commitment and execution. They have done the nation proud and maintained the positive results we have achieved in sports in the last few weeks,” Dare said to maintain the momentum is not easy, it has to come through hard work and consistent planning and preparations. D’Tigress deserves presidential reception and also should be more appreciated. If the Eagles win the Nations Cup trophy, the reception will be from one state to the other as state governors will host the players and dole out numerous rewards to them.

It is not late to do so for these wonderful ambassadors of the country that have made the country proud even where the men fell like a pack of cards. It is, however, important to stress that D’Tigress must not be complacent because all eyes are on them now on the continent and beyond. The recent fate of the women senior national football team, the Falcons, is a good example. The falcons are no longer invincible on the continent and so the national women basketball team must work hard to equal Senegal’s record of four consecutive Afrobasket win and they should also go the world Cup to represent Africa well.

