Amazons break the glass ceiling at Unilag

On Saturday, 12th November, 2022, when Prof. Folade Ogunsola ascended the throne as the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and unveiled her agenda, one would easily notice that the University is poised to continue as trailblazer in the nation’s academic pursuit, and that the intellectual Amazon and her group has truly come to judgement. Science Writer, STANLEY CHIBUIHEM CHUKS AMALAHA, reports

Prolegomenon

A visit to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), without visiting any of the Amazons that have broken the glass ceiling, is like travelling to the city of New York, without a glimpse of the famous “Statue of Liberty”. On Friday, 7th October, 2022 to be precise, Professor Folasade Ogunshola, a banner without stain, an Amazon, a UNILAG quintessential Alumna, broke the glass ceiling and emerged winner as the first Female Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos. A woman of great remarkable persistence and fortitude whose record of achievements stands out like a lighthouse in the dark. There has been no greater voyage of exploration in the history of mankind than the 1969 US Apollo Mission to the moon, where Neil Armstrong’s iconic words read: “That’s one small step for “a” man, One giant leap for mankind Likewise, there has been no greater transformation in the history of University Education in Nigeria, than that of the intellectual amazons that have broken the glass ceiling at UNILAG. At UNILAG, more than 70% of women are occupying the highest Administrative positions from Vice Chancellor, to Deputy Vice Chancellor Development Services; to Duputy VC Academic & Research; to Libarian; to Bursar, to mention but a few,–a feat that is not found in any other University in Nigeria and even beyond. With this step, the University of Lagos has proved itself as the University of first choice and the Nation’s pride. Similarly, UNILAG has become the first University probably in Africa to fulfil the 1995 UN Communique obtained at the Beijing conference in China.

The Amazon

In Greek mythology, Amazons were a group of female warriors who beat men in physical agility and strength. In this context, Amazons are industrious, unblemished, intellectual women of excellence whose prizes are far above rubies. They can as well beat men. For example, in the recent keenly contested post of the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folashade Ogunsola, an Amazon, with many firsts in the academic and intellectual space, emerged overall winner by beating seven male contestants in the KPMG transparent process, the first and only of its kind by any University in Nigeria for the selection of a Vice Chancellor.

Ogunsola

Like Marie Skłodowska Curie (1867- 1934), a Polish-born French Physicist and Chemist, who was the first person ever to be awarded the Nobel prize twice and the first female professor at Sorbonne University, Paris. Prof. Ogusola shares many trajectories of “Firsts” simultaneously. For example, She was the first and only female Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Idiaraba, Lagos; The first female Deputy Vice Chancellor Development Services, University of Lagos (2017-2021) ; The First and only Female Acting Vice Chancellor , University of Lagos (Aug 2020-Nov 2020); and now, The First female Vice Chancellor, University Of Lagos (Nov12, 2022-). Ogunsola is also the First and only Female Vice Chancellor in all the Firstgeneration Universities in Nigeria – Lagos, Ibadan, Ife, Zaria, and Nsukka. Taking a Leaf from Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727), One of the greatest Scientists of all time after he invented infinitesimal calculus: “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants”. In this context, Newton was making reference to the contributions of other scientists who came before him. Likewise, the 13th Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Ogusola eulogized the shoulders of giants upon where she stands; “We have been blessed with very great Vice Chancellors who dutifully built on the success of the predecessors. We will consolidate on the foundations that have been built, and we will forge new paths for the University of Lagos” She further highlighted: “My vision is to build the most innovative and entrepreneurial University in Africa that ranks among the best 200 in the world with distinctive local impacts”. etc. As Alexander Pope (1688-1744), an English poet, translator, and satirist said: “Nature and Nature’s Laws Lay hid in night, but God said, Let Newton be! and all was Light”. Likewise, I Stanley Chibuihem can say: “Nature and Nature’s Laws Lay hid in Night, but God said, Let Ogunsola be! And all was Light” Ogunsola, a Professor of Medical Microbiology, has 146 publications to her credit.

Amazons

The current top Principal members of the University administration comprises more than 70 percent females. These –5 – member of UNILAG’S top administrative leading lights, I call “Ogunsola’s direct amazons” include: Prof. Folashade T. Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Ayodele V. Atsenuwa, (Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Development Services); Prof. Bolanle O. Oboh, (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic & Research); Prof. Yetunde A. Zaid, (CLNLibrarian); and Mrs Yetunde O. Adekunle, (Bursar). With these women at the helm of affairs, a New- UNILAG has begun.

Latent Amazons

The word “latent” means “hidden”. It is commonly used as “latent heat” in Physics. Which means “hidden heat”. For example, If you are boiling water at an atmosphere pressure of 760mm Mercury, and the water reaches its boiling point of 100°C, the extra heat applied to the water, will not increase its temperature to 101°C. That heat being applied which does not result in increased temperature of the water is called: “Latent heat”. Likewise, there are other women after God’s own heart, working with Prof Ogunsola, who are not among the 5- Direct amazons mentioned above. Here I call them “Ogunsola’s Latent (hidden) amazons”. Some of these women of intellectual substance include: Prof. Grace O. Otinwa, Director, Quality Assurance & Servicom Unit; Prof. Mopelola Olusakin, Director, Academic Planning; Prof. Modupe Omirin, Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences; Prof Olufunke Adeboye, Dean, Faculty of Arts; Prof Uchenna Udeani, Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAG; Prof. Olufunlyao Bammeke, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof. Adepoju Bello, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy; Prof__ Chairperson, International School UNILAG (ISL); Prof Folashade T. Ogunsola, Director, University of Lagos Women Society (ULWS); Prof Lawal Are, Director, General Studies (GST); Dr. Folashade Afolabi, Deputy Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAG; Dr. Florence Oladeji, Director, Centre for Information Technology and Systems (CITS); among others.

Glass ceiling

This is a metaphorical word used to describe discriminatory barriers that prevent women from rising to positions of power or responsibility and advancing to higher positions within an organization simply because they are women. It was first coined by Marilyn Loden in 1978.

UNILAG

The University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG is the first Federal University established in Nigeria by an act of parliament {it should be noted that Ibadan started in 1948 as an offspring of university of London, until 1962 when it became a full- fledged University. Ife, Zaria, and Nsukka were Western, Northern, and Eastern Regional Universities respectively until in 1973, when they became Federal Universities}. Since the establishment of these Five Firstgeneration Universities; no woman has ascended the post of a Vice Chancellor in any of them. The good news now is that Prof. Ogunsola and her Amazons have broken the glass ceiling at UNILAG there by paving ways for women in other first-generation universities in Nigeria to emulate.

Last line

As 2022 has gone down into history as the year Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, FAS, became the 13th and first female Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, I pray God Almighty to give her and her team wisdom that transcends that of the Biblical Solomon because, the merchandise of wisdom is better than the merchandise of silver and the gain thereof, than fine gold (Prov 3:14). This write-up merely nibbles at the edge of the rare achievements of these leading lights whose records of achievements in UNILAG will continue to dominate our national discourse for years that lie ahead.

