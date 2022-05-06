Amazons defying odds in male-dominated profession

They are two strong Amazons who have refused to back out in a profession predominantly dominated by men – they are Ibiba Don Pedro and Constance Meju. These women have defied all odds and the challenges associated with the media industry to say “we can”. For more than 30 years both have been in the media industry but 15 years ago decided to float their own newspaper called ‘National Point’. Although the idea was conceptualized by Don Pedro, her counterpart Constance Meju has been very supportive hence they have pushed this regional newspaper that has gone to places including abroad to the lime light despite all odds. For Don Pedro and Meju, nothing is impossible with consistency, perseverance and hard work the reason why they have been able to hang on till date. According to the duo they have pushed this course without gain but for them the message must get to the people, to all the nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta. For Ibiba Don Pedro, the Niger Delta must be emancipated, developed, delivered from all the environmental pollution that have bedevilled the region. For the women, progresses have been made but a lot still needs to be done, the reason why they still push. Although it has not been so rosy, they have this belief that it will only get better. Just recently, the women celebrated the 15th year anniversary of the regional tabloid in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital with all the pioneer staff and the current ones in attendance. It was done with an in house training for the staff on how well to do the job.

Passion for Niger Delta

Addressing the staff, Ibiba Don Pedro said what has kept the vision going was the passion for the Niger Delta. She challenged the staff to be honest at all times, shun all forms of enticement which she said will deter them from reporting news as it is and most especially be hard working. Narrating how it all started and how the vision has been sustained, Don Pedro said: “What kept us going was the passion and love we have for the Niger Delta. I always speak about the beautiful Niger Delta, that beautiful region that I’m so fortunate to be part of. “As an Ijaw woman from Kalabari clan, I started covering the Niger Delta from when the Ogoni crisis started and I didn’t even know my state. I didn’t know that the depth of challenges our people in Rivers State and Niger Delta were facing and the moment I started seeing the Ogoni issues, I was fired up and I said I have to report what is happening in the Niger Delta. “‘National Point’ started as a dream by activists. Late Oronto Douglas supported the dream. Patrick Nagbanton the founder of CERD where we are today was part of the dream. Constance, Steve. Along the line, those who were not journalists fell apart. “We had issues, they felt that challenges were too much and they left. But you know that I and Constance are two strong women. We opinionated our passion and our determination to do what is right at all times and to just be ourselves. “There are people you cannot control and we are that kind of women that you do not control and we do not tolerate anybody trying to control us. “We had a lot of challenges but the most important was funding. We were not short of ideas. We were brilliant educated people. All of us. What we didn’t have was money. At a point some people offered to come and fund it but we didn’t want to be pocketed. It was very important. Our independence was so important to us.

“We didn’t want a situation where we couldn’t report some issues and some people will feel that our friends are reporting us and it has happened that we always fought and overcame them. “Producing the ‘National Point’ is so time consuming. You don’t have time to do anything. We sleep in the office during production and all that. We didn’t have time. We never had time to really look for funds but fortunately they said when you do good, goodness lines your path in particular. “I must always say thank you to my Ijaw brothers and sisters who have supported me, our people in the diaspora and our people here. Quietly they know what they have done, they sacrifice people who have their own issues and they will say Ibiba is calling that they can’t produce and they will send funds and support us. “In fact we have had too much love from the people of the Niger delta. People will just send us adverts just because Ibiba or Constance is there.” She continued: “I never felt like backing out anytime because in the first instance, as a human being, I never bowed to challenges, I never. It is not just in my nature. I don’t run away from challenges because I think it is stupid to do that. “I think of the beautiful Niger Delta and I want to see that materializing in my lifetime. And I want to say thank you to our staff. Our long suffering staff. They have been beaten and attacked. Most times they go without salaries for long months and when we had, we always shared things as a family. “‘National Point’ has no other goplace to go now. I left ‘The Guardian’ newspaper as the best journalist in Africa. There is nowhere ‘National Point’ is going than the top. Nobody has the quality of people we have in the newsroom today. I can say that authoritatively.“

Working on a shoe-string budget

Also Constance Meju speaking said: “It has not been easy but we have kept the flag flying. I want to thank our readers who have sustained us and all those that have supported us along the way because we have had very helpful supporters. “Our brothers and sisters across the globe who have supported us with cash and ideas and with words of encouragement, I thank them. The ‘National Point’ is particularly indebted to her staff because they work with little money. “All the years we just shared what we had because there was no salary even we that are managing the place, we never had salary instead we go out, work bring the money and put it at a stage, our late contributor said that newspaper production is like digging a pit and pouring money inside because distributors don’t return funds. “The people who retail don’t return. You just feed them. But we thank God that we are still standing and we pray that the years ahead will be brighter than now and the course that we are driving shall come to fruition so that at the end of the day, we will say that the desire to give voice to the voiceless in the Niger Delta has yielded fruit.”

Training boost

One of the elated correspondents, Paul Efe from Edo State said: “In fact the two days training that I received was very in sighting. I also learnt so many things that I haven’t known before concerning journalism, especially data journalism. “How to use data, figures and statistics to illustrate your stories. In fact I didn’t have any knowledge concerning such training like this before but due to the training, I was able to gather more information on how to use data to illustrate my stories. “And there are so many things I also learnt from the publisher concerning investigative journalism. And I also learnt some of the facts on how to report investigative journalism, how to carry out my investigation and how to meet various sources that will give me the information that I require so that by the end of it, I should be able to report my stories accurately and factually.”

