Travel & Tourism

Amazons of sports tourism Africa induction to hold on May 31

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The organisers of African Sports Tourism Week has concluded plans for the hosting of Amazons of Sports Tourism Hall of Fame, which is billed to hold on May 31 as hybrid celebration. The hall of fame which is an offshoot of Travel Gurls Sport Week, African Sports Tourism Week’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, is a collection of women with positive dispositions towards sports tourism and those who through innovation, creativity and resilience have extended the frontiers of sports tour-ism in Africa.

The induction ceremony will be conducted by Ms. Celine Lafoucriere – UNICEF Lagos Chief Field Officer, Thekiso Rakolojane – Regional Manager (West Africa) of South African Tourism, Desmond Chiji – LaLiga Global Network Delegate to Nigeria and Ghana, Dr. Bobby Moroe – Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria and Cuthbert Ncube – Chairman of African Tourism Board. The inductees include: Clare Akamanzi – CEO of Rwanda Development Board, Moonira Ramathula – 1st Vice President of Gauteng Sports Confederation, Remi Faderera-Johnson- CEO of Seventh Sports and Events, Ngozi Ngoka – CEO of Zigona Travels and Tours, and Charity Githinji – CEO of Tadanza Africa. Others are: Folashade Falokun – CEO of MyJays Classic Events, Moyo Ogunseinde – Founder, Upbeat Recreational Centre, Damilola Pedro – Head of Growth and Partnership Gamr Africa, Wanda Ibru – Founder of Practical African Tourism and Hospitality Ways, Betty Radier – CEO of Kenya Tourism Board, Nomasonto Ndlovu – former CEO of Limpopo Tourism Agency, and Stella Fubara-Obinwa – Director of African Operations – Dubai Tourism.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

African Business Travel Association to host ‘Let’s talk hotels’ on May 20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The prospects and challenges facing hotels in post COVID – 19 era will form the basis of the next African Business Travel Association’s (ABTA) webinar slated to hold on May 20, with the theme: Let’s talk Hotels. The two hours virtual event, according to the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, ‘‘will be discussing all things […]
Travel & Tourism

LUCKY GEORGE; My 20-year romance with TB Joshua, SCOAN, politics of Nigerian tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lucky Onoriode George, an award winning travel journalist; 2006 winner of European Commission Lorenzo Natali Prize for Journalists Reporting Human Rights and Democracy; and publisher of African Travel Times Magazine, he recalled his over 20 years relationship with Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the church and the politics of […]
Travel & Tourism

VOLKER HEIDEN: Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja is in harmony with city’s vibrant spirit

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Volker Heiden is the area vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the global leading hotel chain activities across the world with particular reference to Africa and Nigeria   Background Volker Heiden, area vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International, has had an enduring and inspiring career as hotelier of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica