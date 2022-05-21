Amazons of sports tourism Africa induction to hold on May 31

The organisers of African Sports Tourism Week has concluded plans for the hosting of Amazons of Sports Tourism Hall of Fame, which is billed to hold on May 31 as hybrid celebration. The hall of fame which is an offshoot of Travel Gurls Sport Week, African Sports Tourism Week’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, is a collection of women with positive dispositions towards sports tourism and those who through innovation, creativity and resilience have extended the frontiers of sports tour-ism in Africa.

The induction ceremony will be conducted by Ms. Celine Lafoucriere – UNICEF Lagos Chief Field Officer, Thekiso Rakolojane – Regional Manager (West Africa) of South African Tourism, Desmond Chiji – LaLiga Global Network Delegate to Nigeria and Ghana, Dr. Bobby Moroe – Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria and Cuthbert Ncube – Chairman of African Tourism Board. The inductees include: Clare Akamanzi – CEO of Rwanda Development Board, Moonira Ramathula – 1st Vice President of Gauteng Sports Confederation, Remi Faderera-Johnson- CEO of Seventh Sports and Events, Ngozi Ngoka – CEO of Zigona Travels and Tours, and Charity Githinji – CEO of Tadanza Africa. Others are: Folashade Falokun – CEO of MyJays Classic Events, Moyo Ogunseinde – Founder, Upbeat Recreational Centre, Damilola Pedro – Head of Growth and Partnership Gamr Africa, Wanda Ibru – Founder of Practical African Tourism and Hospitality Ways, Betty Radier – CEO of Kenya Tourism Board, Nomasonto Ndlovu – former CEO of Limpopo Tourism Agency, and Stella Fubara-Obinwa – Director of African Operations – Dubai Tourism.

