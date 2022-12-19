News

Amb. (Dr) Nzeribe Okegbue builds town hall, as Abia PDP, Deputy Govr. Oko Chukwu, others hail

The People’s Democratic party, PDP Abia State Chairman, Hon. (Dr) Alwell Asiforo Okere has commended Amb. Chief. Dr.Nzeribe Okegbue JP, over his commitment to social and community development in the state. He made this known during the commissioning of an ultra modern Town Hall built and equipped by Okegbue to the good people of Ndiokoro village in Ikemba community of Ikwuano LGA in honour of his late mother, Mrs. Ugoma Beatrice Albert Okegbue, which was commissioned last week. The State party chairman, in his words also expressed satisfaction while he further eulogized:

“High Chief Nzeribe Okegbue has been a strong pillar of support to the PDP at all levels and we are proud of his exploits even as we pledge our support to his vision and encourage him to do more for his community, the State and humanity in general”

This came, even as the Deputy Governor , Sir Ude Oko Chukwu and the State Speaker, House of Assembly, Rt. Hon (Engr) Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, among others hail the edific structure in the community. Sir Chukwu who was represented by the Commissioner for Boundary Matters, Chief Godwin Ndom, described Okegbue as a great philanthropist who has the interest of his people at heart while the speaker said, Dr.Okegbue is an invaluable asset to humanity and to his community and the state at large.

Meanwhile Rear Admiral Raphael Osondu (Rtd), who chaired the occasion and Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd), the PDP Senatorial candidate for Abia Central and the State Party Chairman, Hon. (Dr) Alwell Asiforo Okere, including Chief Steve Mpamaugo, Chairman, Ikwuano L.G.A, who led other members of the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Party to the momentous event extolled Dr. Okegbue as a worthy son of repute and honour, whose contributions in both community and social welfare cannot be underestimated.
In his brief address ,Dr. Okegbue expressed gratitude to God and all who came to witness the commissioning of the town hall while promising to start building health care centre as complement to the town hall. He also used the occasion to remember his mother, as he wished she was alive:

“I wish my mother was still alive to see what God is doing through me. Some people also think that it is only when you are holding political position that you will do something for your people but you can do something even when you don’t hold any political post”

Highligh of the commissioning include presentation of wrappers to indigent wowen, and others, as cultural dances by Ndiokoro, Ndieke women, Ikeba women, among others.

 

