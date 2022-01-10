Amb. Mpaka LongJohn empowers 12 entrepreneurs

Twelve entrepreneurs have received fund capital from the Mpakaboari Longjohn Foundation at the just concluded entrepreneurship support programme designed to train and empower 210 indigenes of Rivers State.

All participants also received their startup material to help kick start the skills they have acquired during the training from MLJ Foundation.

The 12 lucky business men and women are the latest to benefit from Amb. Mpakaboari LongJohn, who is also founder and president of MLJ Marine Oil and gas.

Mbaka is committed to recognise successful entrepreneurs to the progress and development of the nation, which was necessary to further equip businesses with the prerequisite business information, and connect them with certified and approved government/private sector consultants at no cost to help them.

Amb. Mpaka’s impacts through Mpakaboari Longjohn Foundation has been felt on everyone both young and old, and his light has shone around everyone and everything he comes in contact with not just because of his benevolent acts but his commitment towards the entire Kalabari land and beyond.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...