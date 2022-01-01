Ambassador Akin Fayomi: Nigeria needs secure domestic environment for robust foreign policy

A former Nigerian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Akin Fayomi, has advised the federal government to make effort in securing the domestic environment if it must have a robust and vibrant engagement on the foreign scene, saying that success at foreign diplomacy is based on a healthy local front.

Projecting into the New Year in terms of Nigeria’s involvement on the international scene,

Fayomi, who is also a former Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that: ‘‘Before we can be preoccupied with the usual activities in foreign policy arena we have to make sure that we have a robust domestic policy because foreign policy is an extension of the domestic policy of any country.

‘‘Without having to secure our domestic front we would continue to lag behind and at the home front we have so many challenges especially in the areas of security and economy problem generally

