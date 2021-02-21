Ambassador Mbadiwe’s defection‘ll add value to APC –Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has declared that former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Congo, Chief Greg Mbadiwe will add value to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said with the defection of Chief Mbadiwe to the APC from PDP, many Igbo are heeding his calls for the South-East to politically connect to the national grid through APC.

The governor spoke at the country home of Mbadiwe shortly after he registered and validated his membership of APC at Ward 11, Independent Hall, Ndi Aniche Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state. He described the former diplomat as a consummate politician who has a lot to offer in strengthening the APC.

According to him, Mbadiwe is like a Ronaldo or Neymar in a team, very valuable and strategic in the scheme of things.

“We welcome him to the progressive fold and commend his decision to do the needful in positioning with the national grid,” he said.

