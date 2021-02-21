News Top Stories

Ambassador Mbadiwe’s defection‘ll add value to APC –Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has declared that former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Congo, Chief Greg Mbadiwe will add value to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

He said with the defection of Chief Mbadiwe to the APC from PDP, many Igbo are heeding his calls for the South-East to politically connect to the national grid through APC.

 

The governor spoke at the country home of Mbadiwe shortly after he registered and validated his membership of APC at Ward 11, Independent Hall, Ndi Aniche Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state. He described the former diplomat as a consummate politician who has a lot to offer in strengthening the APC.

 

According to him, Mbadiwe is like a Ronaldo or Neymar in a team, very valuable and strategic in the scheme of things.

 

“We welcome him to the progressive fold and commend his decision to do the needful in positioning with the national grid,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Electoral violence: We may be forced to cancel Edo, Ondo polls – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to cancel preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections, if electoral violence continues in the two states. The Commission had on Wednesday, expressed worry over the escalating violence ahead of the two elections, and said it would summon an emergency meeting of the parties […]
News

Nasarawa distributes equipment worth N300m to hospitals

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

No fewer than 700 primary healthcare centres across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State have taken delivery of hospital equipment worth over N300 million. The equipment were procured through the Federal Government/World Bank Assisted Programme, Save One Million Lives, in collaboration with the Nasarawa State government. Distributing the items to local government coordinators […]
News

When local content dream became real

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

About three weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The building is the culmination of a dream that started in 2001 by the Federal Government, materialized with the creation of NCDMB in 2010 and took off with the laying of the foundation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica