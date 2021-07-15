News

Ambassador Olonisakin presents copies of credentials to Cameroon govt

Newly appointed Nigeria Ambassador to Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin has resume officially as Head of Commission in Cameroon after presenting his copies of credentials ( Copie d’usage) to the Minister of External Relations, Cameroon, His Excellency Lejeune Mbella Mbella at the office of Ministry of External Relations, Yaounde on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event in Yaounde, the political capital of Cameroon was the Minister of External Relations, Cameroon, His Excellency Lejeune Mbella Mbella, who expresses delight in receiving the Nigerian Ambassador and believed that the new Ambassador will further fine-tuning the existing brotherly relationship between the two nations.

Olonisakin responded to the good speech from the Minister and promised to strengthen the good relationship between Cameroon and Nigeria as the Ambassador.

The copies of credentials (Copie d’usage) means that Olonisakin has been officially recognized as Head of Mission in Cameroon and can now begin official assignment.

The former Nigeria Chief of defense Staff arrived Yaounde last week as Nigeria-designate to Cameroon and was received by the Nigerian delegations led by the Deputy High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Lami Sauda Remawa-Ahmed as well as the Consul General, Consulate General of Nigeria, Douala, HRM Queen Efe Alexandra Clark-Okeru, the Defense Adviser, Capt. Nnamdi Ekwon, Head of Chancery, Consulate General of Nigeria Buea, Mr. Samuel, staff of Cameroon Ministry of External Relations, Nigerian community as well as the Nigerian Union women’s wing and cultural dance group in a ceremonious welcome.

The retired general was appointed as Nigeria’s Head of Mission to Cameroon by President Muhammadu Buhari weeks after retirement.

Meanwhile, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will offer the best support possible to ensure that the Republic of Cameroon remains an indivisible country.

The President spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving Mr Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon.

President Buhari said Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and common borders, which make it imperative for the two countries to look out for each other’s well-being.

“That was why when I first came to office in 2015, I immediately visited all our neighbours, because we are very clear about the value of good neighbourliness.

“You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been very clear since when I was serving in the military. The country offered us needed support during our Civil War,” the President said.

Saying Nigeria was acutely aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian movement, President Buhari submitted that it was in the interest of Nigeria “to ensure that Cameroon is stable, and we will be steadfast in our support for you.”

Mr Felix Mbayu, who is also Minister Delegate in Charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, said President Biya was happy with the role Nigeria was playing in Africa, noting that the two neighbours share not just borders and historical ties, “but also common challenges.”

“These challenges border on security specially, and it is incumbent on us both to find common solutions,” he added.

The Special Envoy said President Biya looked forward to a situation in which Nigerian territory would not be available for the Ambazonian movement to destabilize Cameroon, “as some people are taking advantage of some crises in the two English speaking parts of Cameroon to break the country apart.”

