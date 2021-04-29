News

Ambassador pledges to boost Nigeria, Zambia ties

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Comment(0)

The newly designated Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia, Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi, has pledged to ensure an increase and more fruitful bilateral relationship between the two countries. Speaking during a reception in his honour, Ominyi said the two countries already had a robust relationship that he said would be finetuned for better results. In his speech, the Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Jere, noted that there were many Nigerians in Zambia doing legitimate businesses just as there were many Zambians in Nigeria doing the same.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RMAFC canvasses review of revenue sharing formula to promote equity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The ongoing review of the nation’s revenue sharing formula has been described as an elixir for the promotion of justice, fairness and equity. Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engr. Elias Mbam, said a major review of the nation’s revenue formula was carried out in 1992 during the military regime. Mbam, […]
News

IRC, MSF condemn murder of 5 humanitarian aid workers

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Internal Rescue Committee (IRC) yesterday condemned the execution of its aid worker, Mr. Luka Filibus and four other humanitarian workers by insurgents in Borno State. IRC in a statement, said: “The IRCstrongly condemns the senseless execution of our colleague, Luka Filibus, and his fellow humanitarian captives. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this […]
News

Kaduna shuts schools over increasing wave of COVID-19

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Following the increasing wave of COVID-19, the Kaduna State Government yesterday asked all schools to close shop to curb further spread of the virus.   Education Commissioner, Usman Muhammad in a statement said the schools should close today due to the rising cases and to prevent a second wave of the global pandemic across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica