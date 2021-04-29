Ambassador pledges to boost Nigeria, Zambia ties

The newly designated Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia, Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi, has pledged to ensure an increase and more fruitful bilateral relationship between the two countries. Speaking during a reception in his honour, Ominyi said the two countries already had a robust relationship that he said would be finetuned for better results. In his speech, the Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Jere, noted that there were many Nigerians in Zambia doing legitimate businesses just as there were many Zambians in Nigeria doing the same.

