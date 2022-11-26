Arts & Entertainments

Ambassador Taylor’s group hosts 10 years anniversary concert for Fatai Rolling Dollar

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

As part of activities commemorating the 10 years memorial of the late music Maestro, Fatai Rolling Dollar, members of the Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative (RHRCI) paid a courtesy visit to appreciate and ease the pains of the family of the late veteran’s wife; Mrs. Zainab Olagunju and her two sons, considering their state worsened by the biting economic situation of the nation. The team undertook the charity venture on behalf of Ambassador Dotun Taylor, Yoruba Cultural Ambassador to Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty; Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Olagunju, along with her two sons were surprised at the unexpected gift of love and shed tears of joy as ace broadcaster and former manager of Fatai Rolling Dollar, Mr. Yomi Opakunle, assured that good times are here again and the labour and legacy of her husband will not go in vain.

Mrs. Banire Damilola, who spoke on the purpose of the visit, said the organisation, Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative, founded by Taylor, deemed it fit to pay the family a visit and gift them various items, which included cartons of drinks, generating set and refrigerator to support her business. She also gave some undisclosed amount to the widow, noting that the measure was the beginning of great things and to kick off the 10th year anniversary of the demise of the musician, which comprise a music concert in Osogbo, Osun State. The anniversary celebration is scheduled to hold in 2023 as Rolling Dollar died in 2003.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

It took me 43 years to get into production of Faan’s Train – Roets

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Koos Roets is a director and cinematographer, known for Faan se trein (2014), Hoener met die Rooi Skoene (2017) and Die Sersant en die Tiger Moth (1973). He has been involved in more than 150 productions as director of photography (DOP). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the renowned filmmaker who is set to direct […]
Arts & Entertainments

How to achieve sustainable success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While some deliberately undertake courses in universities in English Studies, Linguistics and event Literature to become writers, some others have natural talent and penchant for writing with the purpose of positively impacting the humanity. Catherine Enaohwo, an economist and financial expert, definitely belongs to the second category of writer who born to write to impact […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s box office recorded N4.8bn revenue in 2021- Cinema exhibitors

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has said they realised N4.8 billion revenue through ticket sales in 2021. CEAN Chairperson, Patrick Lee, disclosed this in an interview with the agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Lee said the figure represented an increase of 128.57 per cent when compared with N2.1 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica