Ambassador Taylor’s group hosts 10 years anniversary concert for Fatai Rolling Dollar

As part of activities commemorating the 10 years memorial of the late music Maestro, Fatai Rolling Dollar, members of the Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative (RHRCI) paid a courtesy visit to appreciate and ease the pains of the family of the late veteran’s wife; Mrs. Zainab Olagunju and her two sons, considering their state worsened by the biting economic situation of the nation. The team undertook the charity venture on behalf of Ambassador Dotun Taylor, Yoruba Cultural Ambassador to Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty; Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Olagunju, along with her two sons were surprised at the unexpected gift of love and shed tears of joy as ace broadcaster and former manager of Fatai Rolling Dollar, Mr. Yomi Opakunle, assured that good times are here again and the labour and legacy of her husband will not go in vain.

Mrs. Banire Damilola, who spoke on the purpose of the visit, said the organisation, Roots and Heritage Renaissance Cultural Initiative, founded by Taylor, deemed it fit to pay the family a visit and gift them various items, which included cartons of drinks, generating set and refrigerator to support her business. She also gave some undisclosed amount to the widow, noting that the measure was the beginning of great things and to kick off the 10th year anniversary of the demise of the musician, which comprise a music concert in Osogbo, Osun State. The anniversary celebration is scheduled to hold in 2023 as Rolling Dollar died in 2003.

